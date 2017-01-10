Good Morning, News: Sessions Confirmation Hearing, Trump's Nepotism, and Goodbye Club 21

In case you missed our news yesterday, the much beloved and historic Club 21 bar will be torn down to make way for new development—but at least some of it will live on.

The houseless woman who died from hypothermia was evicted from her low-rent apartment after living there for 10 years. But it's a complicated situation.

New mayor Ted Wheeler has hit the brakes on affordable housing bond spending until he says he can get community input on how the money should be spent.

Grab your Kleenex for Obama's farewell address tonight at 6 pm Pacific.

Get ready for a HUGE couple of days in national politics, including that Trump person trying to cram in five cabinet nominee hearings in an obvious attempt to avoid serious vetting. It all kicks off today with perhaps his most immoral choice, Jeff Sessions, a proven racist who's gunning for the attorney general gig. And things are already getting hot.

The good news? Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tells the GOP he will be playing by the exact same rules they did when they obstructed Obama's nominees back in 2009.

Meanwhile that Trump person has named his son-in-law Jared Kushner to be a senior adviser. Let's see what the federal anti-nepotism law has to say about that.

And huh. For a person who says that Wikileaks didn't sway the election, that person Trump sure did talk A LOT about Wikileaks during the last month of the election.

For all their bluster about repealing Obamacare, the GOP is becoming increasingly worried that Americans will eat them alive for not being able to offer a suitable replacement. AND WE WILL.

Los Angeles police have arrested the prankster who turned the Hollywood sign into "Hollyweed." BOOOOOO!

In football news that some of you seem to be interested in, Clemson has defeated Alabama to claim their first national championship in 35 years.

Okay let's look at this WEATHER situation: Dang, it's downright balmy today with scattered showers and a high of 40—but is that the specter of possible snow I see tomorrow morning?

