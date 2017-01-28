Portlanders Are Marching at PDX to Protest Donald Trump's Refugee Ban

Ciara Dolan

Dozens of people upset over Donald Trump's day-old executive order barring refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the US are voicing their anger at Portland International Airport this afternoon.

Chanting "No ban, no wall, open borders for us all" the group is marching around the airport as a small number Port of Portland police look on.

Lucía Martínez, an assistant English professor at Reed College, helped organize the impromptu event. She tells the Mercury she got the idea earlier this afternoon, and tweeted out a call to action.

PROTEST. Portland Airport. 3 PM. Meet at the MAX platform. #pdxprotest

— lucia martinez (@ladylessons) January 28, 2017

Reactions are mixed at PDX. Police officers on the scene say there's an ordinance against marching at the airport, but as of 4:15 pm no tickets had been issued. One officer said that could change at any moment. Airport employees seemed largely indifferent, though some noted business wasn't being affected. One traveler voiced support.

Protest at PDX, "No ban no wall, open borders for us all" pic.twitter.com/5TsXe8aLSH

— Ciara Knight Dolan (@not_that_ciara) January 28, 2017

Asked a couple marchers where they heard about it, most saw it on Twitter

— Ciara Knight Dolan (@not_that_ciara) January 28, 2017

Guy yelled "Get a job," protester responded "It's Saturday, asshole"

— Ciara Knight Dolan (@not_that_ciara) January 28, 2017

Still going strong, "power to the people, no one is illegal" pic.twitter.com/UgVOUZP0gA

— Ciara Knight Dolan (@not_that_ciara) January 29, 2017

The action comes as cities around the country react in outrage to Trump's executive order, which the New York Times reports has resulted in passengers being detained at Kennedy International Airport. In response, thousands of protesters have flocked there. There have also been protests planned at airports in San Francisco and Washington, DC.

Anxiety over Trump's immigration policy hasn't been limited to airports. On Friday, word spread that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been cracking down on people in the Multnomah County Courthouse. That spurred a statement this afternoon from county officials this afternoon, including commissioners, the county's Presiding Judge Nan Waller, District Attorney Rod Underhill, and Sheriff Mike Reese.

"In the past two weeks, there has been an increase in reports of ICE activity around - and in some cases inside - the courthouse," it reads. "We do not yet know if there has been an actual increase."

The statement goes onto say that any factor that makes people (more) afraid to access the courts system is a "grave concern."

"This is devastating for the people accessing our services, and in many cases, counterproductive to a lawful community. We encourage ICE to recognize courthouses as sensitive locations and consider these impacts."

Hit the jump for the full statement.