Nordstrom Won't Be Selling Ivanka Trump's Clothing Anymore; SAD!

"Buy Ivanka Trump Clothing: They Make Your Legs Look Broken." Amazon

The New York Times is reporting that Nordstrom will no longer be selling any of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing... but don't get it twisted! It's not because they have a moral compass.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” referring to the spring.

Also...

In November, Nordstrom defended its decision to sell Ms. Trump’s products. “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position,” the company wrote on Twitter on Nov. 2. “We’re not.”

I guess it's just coincidence then that Nordstrom was being boycotted by those supporting the very popular #GrabYourWallet campaign—which informs shoppers about which stores support Trump by supporting his and his family's business interests—and yet their decision to drop the line was based on performance, and not any pressure from their "non-political" decision. Sure thing, Nordstrom.

OH, AND THIS JUST IN AS I WAS WRITING THIS: Nieman Marcus has deleted all traces of Ivanka Trump's clothing line from their website.

While Nordstrom may try to ignore or deny it, boycotts work. Here are a few of the outlets that are still carrying Ivanka Trump's line, if you're interested in sticking it to them: Macy's, LL Bean, Bloomingdales, Zappos, Bed Bath and Beyond, Amazon, Sears, Marshalls, Walmart, and many more. Check Grab Your Wallet for the full list.