Portland Police Killed Someone During an Armed Robbery Investigation Thursday Morning

A Portland police officer shot and killed someone in Northeast Portland during an armed robbery investigation Thursday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) was searching for the suspect of an armed robbery reported at the Portland Value Inn, the bureau said in a news release. The dead person, who the PPB is identifying as the suspect, was killed by the police one block away near the NE Hancock and NE 82nd intersection.

Very little is known as of now, but Mercury news editor Dirk VanderHart is at the scene. We will update this post as new information comes in.

Cops have asked for a TriMet bus. Driver isn't sure why? pic.twitter.com/KOywAdNzAx — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) February 9, 2017

First officer involved shooting of @tedwheeler's tenure. February 9, 2017

@dirquez "it's just cold, and there are a lot of people here," officer says re: bus. — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) February 9, 2017

We've now got a bus and 2 mobile command centers on scene. No one I've asked has seen @tedwheeler out here. pic.twitter.com/MLnKsJE8dS February 9, 2017