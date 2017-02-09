Portland police killed someone they call and armed robbery suspect in Northeast Portland this morning
Portland police killed someone they call and armed robbery suspect in Northeast Portland this morning Dirk VanderHart

A Portland police officer shot and killed someone in Northeast Portland during an armed robbery investigation Thursday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) was searching for the suspect of an armed robbery reported at the Portland Value Inn, the bureau said in a news release. The dead person, who the PPB is identifying as the suspect, was killed by the police one block away near the NE Hancock and NE 82nd intersection.

