Sleater-Kinney Are Playing the Hell No! Protest Show at the Crystal Ballroom It Will Be Only Their Second Portland Show Since Reforming in 2014

will play a live show in Portland on. (Quick, cancel your Oscar party!)

It's not a normal show. Sleater-Kinney will be playing an abbreviated set at the Crystal Ballroom as part of the Hell No! benefit concert, which protests the new presidential administration for very obvious reasons. (Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974, is an exceedingly shitty president.) Proceeds from the show will benefit ACLU and Unite Oregon.

This is going to be a hell of a night. In addition to Sleater-Kinney—who played a very sold-out show at the Crystal in 2015 but otherwise have not done any other hometown performances since their 2014 reunion—a host of other local acts are involved: Colin Meloy of the Decemberists will play solo, S-K drummer Janet Weiss' other band Quasi will perform, as will Team Dresch, Summer Cannibals, and Máscaras, with Chanti Darling doing a DJ set.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 at noon via the Crystal Ballroom's site. Tickets are $20 in advance with a $50 VIP option. There will also be an opportunity to get a free ticket if you volunteer via WavePDX.

Information booths for local nonprofits will be set up downstairs in Lola's Room, where you can also hear DJ Kathy Foster (of the Thermals, Hurry Up, Strange Babes, and more) spin records.

The show is called "Hell No!" but the cause, paired with this lineup, is definitely a Hell Yes. More info is at the Crystal Ballroom's site and on the Facebook event page.

