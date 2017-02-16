C41YaeDVYAEUO13.jpg
Doug Brown

Hundreds of marchers are taking to the streets of downtown Portland this evening, to demand justice in the death of Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old Portlander killed by a Portland police officer a week ago.

According to the Merc's Doug Brown, after a rally in the South Park Blocks, demonstrators began marching an unspecified route, potentially setting up a conflict with police, who've been watching from a distance.


Details of Hayes' death on the morning of February 9 are still sketchy, with the sole account coming from police. They say Hayes was a suspect in the armed robbery of a man living in his car near NE 82nd and Braodway that morning. As cops responded to that report, they say they received another call about a car prowler nearby. After cordoning off the area Officer Andrew Hearst came upon Hayes near 82nd and Hancock, and fired three shots killing him. Police say they found a "replica" gun on the scene.

"It would be extremely difficult for anybody in a moment's notice to know they were not real firearms," Police Chief Mike Marshman said last week, also referencing another Thursday shooting in which officers shot a man with a replica firearm.

Hayes' relatives have described the teen as a caring, kind, and funny individual. Here's what a friend had to say earlier this evening.


Hearst is on leave while Hayes' death is investigated. It's unclear when the case will go before a grand jury.

The case—coming, as it does, amid high-profile incidents around the country in which young black men have been killed by police— has inspired suspicion among community members saying they don't trust the police to investigate Hayes' death fairly, and accounts that have claimed Hayes was shot more than 10 times in the back. Police have strenuously countered those accounts, and it's unclear where the information came from.


As you can see, things are getting a bit tense between cops and protesters as of 7:30 pm or so, and the ACLU, which has asked police to update their crowd control policies, is dialoguing with the PPB on Twitter.




Here's Doug's stuff from the march/rally.