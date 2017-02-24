Man Behind Lake Oswego Pro-Trump Rally Says Awful Things on Social Media (Surprised?)

After initially writing about Kevin "the Geek" Kerwin's "March 4 Trump" rally he has planned for March 4 in Lake Oswego, I've since learned that there is a counter-protest planned for that same day and location. However, alert readers have also pointed me toward Kerwin's grotesque social media presence. Spouting conservative opinions online—or with signs plastered to his Lake Oswego computer repair shop—is certainly his right as an American, just as it's our right to roll our eyes at his dumb point of view, correct his ignorance, or simply never step foot in his business. Unfortunately, he doesn't stop with mere insults. Here are a few of his choice posts from Twitter and Facebook.

Its time to bomb Muslims back to hell where they came from.. Complete Morons. pic.twitter.com/BR3vVHdreK

— Deplorable Kerwin (@kevinkerwin58) July 15, 2016

Also this is one "geek" who really seems to despise women...

@RepValDemings Take your Riots and shove them up your Cunt

— Deplorable Kerwin (@kevinkerwin58) February 16, 2017

It gets worse after the jump.

Now I know why @megynkelly took down Trump because he didn't ask her to get down on all four's and shake her ass. She got jealous @foxnews

— Deplorable Kerwin (@kevinkerwin58) March 18, 2016

Megyn the Whore that she is :-) https://t.co/D3WseKHcNY

— Deplorable Kerwin (@kevinkerwin58) April 7, 2016

Keep trying to watch Megan Kelly but every time I do I think how fake she is. I wish she never did the debates. Well she does have nice tits

— Deplorable Kerwin (@kevinkerwin58) September 26, 2015

And if you're interested, the Yelp reviews for his Lake Oswego computer store aren't very positive either.