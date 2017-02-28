Pinky vs. the Brain: Bill Nye Valiantly Tries to Explain Climate Change to Tucker Carlson

Yesterday Bill Nye (American hero and "Science Guy") had a Facebook Live chat to discuss climate change with Bernie Sanders. Later he tried to have a similar discussion with Tucker Carlson of Fox News—and as you can imagine, Nye had a rougher go at it, thanks largely to constant interrupting and an overabundance of obstinance from Carlson. Nye eventually overwhelms Carlson with reason, who ends up just sitting there with his mouth hanging open. This serves as a reminder that we have a LONG HILL TO CLIMB to educate those who are currently refusing to be educated... which brings us to an uncomfortable question: At what point do we just leave the ignorant behind?