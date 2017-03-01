Meet Your 2017 Portland Timbers

Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will open their seventh MLS season on Friday night in front of a national television audience at Providence Park against Minnesota United, and in doing so, they'll raise the curtain on their league's 22nd season.

It should be a good one for the Timbers. Retooled and refocused after last season's disappointing championship defense, Caleb Porter's team has put together a hugely impressive preseason — going unbeaten in their final five games after dropping two decisions in Tucson to start camp in January.

With marquee new signings David Guzman and Sebastian Blanco sliding in alongside the likes of Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi, the Timbers should have one of the best attacks in the league. The defense remains a question, but there's little doubt that fireworks will fly this year at Providence Park. Here's a look at your 2017 Portland Timbers.

THE GOALKEEPERS

Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

#90 — JAKE GLEESON

The Expectation: As bad as last year was for the Timbers, it was that good for Jake Gleeson. After five years of toiling as the club's backup goalkeeper, the New Zealander got an unexpected chance when Adam Kwarasey broke a finger in April, stepped into the number one job, and never let go. He's one of the league's brightest goalkeepers.

The Hope: Gleeson has always been a tremendous shot-stopper — an attribute the Timbers hope to be calling on less this year — but he struggled at times last year with the more nuanced aspects of the position. Improved distribution and communication would go a long way to helping the defense in 2017.

The Fear: The inconsistencies that plagued Gleeson throughout the early part of his career creep back into his game.

#1 — JEFF ATTINELLA

The Expectation: The Timbers got a steal in Nick Rimando's longtime RSL backup Jeff Attinella, who arrived in Portland via Minnesota because the Timbers held Miguel Ibarra's MLS rights. Attinella has big game experience and has for years been its most reliable second-string goalkeeper.

The Hope: That, if called upon, there won't be any drop-off from Gleeson. Attinella is also two years Gleeson's senior, and he should be a steadying influence on the starter.

The Fear: Attinella can't match Gleeson's size or range in goal, and if the defense is as shaky as it was last year, that difference might matter.

THE REST

Santa Clara product Kendall McIntosh was signed to a first-team contract in the offseason and figures to slot in as the team's third-string goalkeeper this year while playing most of his minutes with T2. Last year's third-stringer Wade Hamilton will likely be in the mix with T2 as well.

THE DEFENDERS

Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

#5 — VYTAS

The Expectation: The Lithuanian — full name Vytas Andriuškevičius — made a strong impression at left back when he joined the Timbers last summer. He's an especially eager attacker — and lining up on the same flank as Darlington Nagbe should give him plenty of opportunities to get forward this year.

The Hope: That, with some time in MLS under his belt, Vytas improves his defense in 2017 and becomes one of the league's best attacking fullbacks.

The Fear: Vytas' defense is a fairly significant concern. He's not an especially quick player, and was exposed by some pretty average players down the stretch last year. Don't be shocked if Marco Farfan gets a shot here at some point this season.

#24 — LIAM RIDGEWELL

The Expectation: That the Timbers captain will be back to his best this year after a 2016 marred by injury and uncharacteristically poor play, and punctuated by the DUI arrest in late October. Portland needs Ridgewell to be one of its best players and steer its defense to serviceability.

The Hope: There's good reason to be optimistic. Ridgewell is coming off of his first full offseason since the summer of 2013, and the rest should help all aspects of his game. Staying on the field will be half the battle.

The Fear: Ridgewell has played a lot of soccer — he started his professional career when the likes of Nat Borchers, Jack Jewsbury, and Ned Grabavoy were still in college — and it's entirely possible that he's past his best. Don't count on it though.

#13 — LAWRENCE OLUM

The Expectation: Lawrence Olum, a career central midfielder, was a Sporting Kansas City player when training camp opened in January. Now, just over a month later, he's slated to be an Opening Day starter for the Timbers at center back. He's likely the weak-link in Caleb Porter's XI.

The Hope: Olum should be serviceable for a time. Peter Vermes liked him enough to keep him around for years in K.C., and it's not hard to see why: Olum — a former USL Timber — is a good competitor and professional who has always had a nose for goal.

The Fear: That Olum is a poor man's Futty Danso, or, worse a redux of Jermaine Taylor. Put it this way: You won't find many top MLS teams starting a player like Olum in central defense.

#2 — ALVAS POWELL

The Expectation: Powell has come such a long way with the Timbers, it's almost hard to believe that there was a time in 2014 when it looked like he might not make it in MLS. Now, Powell is one of the club's rocks at right back — a player who Caleb Porter said he wouldn't trade for anybody in the league last year.

The Hope: It centers, as always, around the attacking side of Powell's game. Between his pace and the talent in the Timbers' front six, Powell get into all kinds of good positions this year. A small improvement in his decision making and passing in the final third would make him one of the league's most lethal fullbacks.

The Fear: Powell's still incredibly young — just 22 years old — but it's hard to say that he made any significant strides forward last year. It'd be nice to see some more progress this year.

#47 — RENNICO CLARKE

The Expectation: Of the players promoted from T2 to the first team this winter, 6'4 21-year-old center back Rennico Clarke might be the most promising. Clarke is the club's future in central defense, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could play meaningful minutes as early as this year.

The Hope: Clarke has all the physical tools to be a ten-year MLS starter. He's big, athletic, strong in the air, and should improve on the ball. The best case scenario for this year is that Clarke gets some run in the U.S. Open Cup, and gets comfortable at this level.

The Fear: Porter, despite his college pedigree, has rarely trusted young players with heavy minutes. The Timbers have a lot of center backs on the roster — and will be adding one more to the mix before long — and Clarke could get buried.

#7 — ROY MILLER

The Expectation: The man who taken Borchers' #7 is Roy Miller, a Costa Rican veteran of MLS and CONCACAF play who was brought in from Saprissa to provide depth at center back. Miller will join the team in the coming days.

The Hope: Porter trusts that Miller, who is coming off a good one-year stint with Saprissa, will be serviceable on the field and valuable off of it. If Lawrence Olum struggles out of the gate, and depending on how he trains in the next several weeks, he could see significant minutes in the spring.

The Fear: Miller was a laughingstock during his previous stint Stateside with the New York Red Bulls, and while some of his reputation as one of the league's most prolific gaffe-machines may be undeserved, there's good reason to be nervous if and when Miller takes the field for the Timbers.

#16 — ZAREK VALENTIN

The Expectation: It's a little bit unclear. Valentin enjoyed what was, on balance, a strong debut season with the Timbers last year — he's a good passer and dogged defender — but it's he doesn't have a clearly defined role coming into 2017.

The Hope: Valentin is a good soldier for this club and a positive locker-room presence. He's worth having around. But he has to be hoping that he gets a run of games at some point to show as he did last year that he can be counted on when called upon.

The Fear: Valentin got a lot of run last year as something of a defensive jackknife, slotting in at both fullback positions and center back. But the Timbers have clear backups at both left and right back this year, and it's hard to see where Valentin fits into the defensive rotation. It hasn't been a promising preseason.

#4 — CHANCE MYERS

The Expectation: Myers was brought in ostensibly to compete with Powell for the starting right back role, but it was always more likely that he'd be the backup. Myers has had a rough couple of seasons — injuries and various losses of form have meant that he hasn't been an everyday player since 2013.

The Hope: Meyers had, at one point, a very bright future. He scored a brace — his only MLS goals — against the Timbers four years ago, and contributed to Sporting KC's championship that year. A change of scenery — Myers been with SKC for his entire professional career — could do him some good.

The Fear: The Timbers have had some bad experiences with MLS journeymen in recent times, and Myers has had an extremely underwhelming preseason. It's hard not to be skeptical about the impact he'll have this year.

#32 — MARCO FARFAN

The Expectation: Made the Timbers' first ever Homegrown signing last October, Farfan — at 17 years old — is going to enter 2017 as his hometown club's backup left back. There are going to be growing pains, of course, but Farfan is

The Hope: Farfan has had an excellent preseason, which ended with him starting for an injured Vytas with the rest of the first choice lineup in LA on Sunday. He's got killer speed, is aggressive, and could be a good fit in this attack. Between all that and his general affability, there won't be an easier player to pull for this season.

The Fear: That this is too much, too soon. Farfan is a high school senior with just one season at T2 under his belt. He needs time to understand the game better tactically, and to mature physically. This is a long-term project.

THE REST

Gbenga Aroyoko, the presumptive starter at center back alongside Ridgewell, tore his Achilles in Tucson in training and is out for the year. Michael Amick, the Timbers' second pick in the SuperDraft, should suit up for T2.

THE MIDFIELDERS

Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

#21 — DIEGO CHARA

The Expectation: Chara is entering his seventh season in Portland, and if his seventh season goes anything like his first six, the Timbers will have an invaluable player. With David Guzman working as the #6 this year, Chara should have more license to get forward than at any point in his Timbers career.

The Hope: That Chara and Guzman will give the Timbers their best central midfield partnership since Chara and Will Johnson tore up the league in 2013. If the two develop a good understanding, and if Guzman is as good as advertised, Portland will benefit from having Chara's disruption higher up the field.

The Fear: Discipline is always an issue — whether Timbers fans care all that much or not — and there's always the looming fear that one day Chara will lose a step. Hopefully that day doesn't come any time soon.

#20 — DAVID GUZMAN

The Expectation: The Timbers are absolutely bullish on Guzman, who was a vital cog in the Saprissa teams that knocked the Timbers out of the Champions League in 2014 and 2016. Guzman will play a holding midfield role for Portland, and between his combativeness and ability on the ball, Porter thinks he can transform the team.

The Hope: All that and more. Expectations are already sky high for both Guzman and Sebastian Blanco.

The Fear: It might take a minute for Guzman to adjust to MLS, and not every central midfielder the Timbers have ever had has jived with Chara.

#6 — DARLINGTON NAGBE

The Expectation: After almost moving to Celtic in January, Nagbe is returning for his seventh season in Portland. Caleb Porter has announced that he'll play on the left wing this year, where analytics show he's done the best over his career. He'll be an integral part of one of the best attacks in the league.

The Hope: That Nagbe's move to the left flank — the most positional clarity he's had in his career — will lead to his best season since 2013. If Nagbe plays well, he should be a central player in US World Cup qualifying. It could be a big year.

The Fear: Not that Nagbe is bad, of course, but that he doesn't produce anything beyond the middling numbers and influence he's had in the last couple of years. If that's the case, the Timbers might be out of ideas on how to get the most out of their longest-tenured player.

#8 — DIEGO VALERI

The Expectation: The Timbers can expect more dazzling work from Valeri this year, who is healthy and surrounded by fantastic players. He should be an MVP candidate.

The Hope: Not much different from the expectation. Valeri was, at times, solely responsible for keeping the Timbers in the playoff race last year. The key question is whether Valeri clicks with Sebastian Blanco in a way that he never did with Gaston Fernandez. The early signs are promising.

The Fear: Injury.

#10 — SEBASTIAN BLANCO

The Expectation: Blanco is getting paid big-time money to be the big-time player that Lucas Melano never was. Blanco will be a more traditional winger than Nagbe is — he wants to get wide, get the ball, and run at people — but he's also a fairly crafty player, which is a dramatic departure from Melano. There's a reason why the Timbers worked so hard to get him.

The Hope: That Blanco, like Valeri, can take over games. If Blanco takes to the league and to Portland, there will be days when the Timbers' offense is unplayable.

The Fear: Blanco hasn't exactly put up huge numbers over the course of his career, and wasn't excellent in his first spell outside of Argentina. This isn't necessarily a slam dunk signing, and the consequences to the Timbers if it goes wrong will be significant.

#27 — DAIRON ASPRILLA

The Expectation: Somewhat against the odds, Dairon Asprilla has returned to the Timbers for 2017 after being shipped out on loan halfway through last year. He will likely get solid minutes coming off the bench in a wing role.

The Hope: Asprilla has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, and, when engaged and confident, there is a raw power to his game that few can match. If Asprilla can find some consistency, he could be a major factor this year.

The Fear: There's a reason why Asprilla's Timbers career to date has been up and down. His commitment and attitude haven't always been there, and, with the number of players competing for minutes in attacking roles this year, he could quickly drop out of Caleb Porter's plans again.

#23 — JACK BARMBY

The Expectation: Barmby's first season in Portland was almost entirely unimpressive, but he's young and appears to be making strides. He should compete for minutes off the bench and play in the Cup games.

The Hope: That Barmby can make a leap this year similar to the leap that Powell made in 2015. Barmby has shown well in preseason, including some fine work as a central playmaker. There's promise here.

The Fear: Barmby was pretty terrible when he played last year, struggling with fairly simple things like decision-making and spacing on offense, and his soccer IQ as of 2016 wasn't convincing. If he isn't making significant improvements, he won't see the field often.

#14 — BEN ZEMANSKI

The Expectation: Big Ben is in year five of his Timbers reign, but his position in Portland right now seems fairly unstable. After a 2016 season in which Zemanski lost his starting job to Jack Jewsbury, the Akron product has watched the Timbers add Guzman and Olum in his position while re-signing Amobi Okugo. How much can Zemanski expect to play?

The Hope: Zemanski is an exceptionally hard worker with an excellent motor, and he's been fairly reliable — especially defensively — over his career in Portland. As long as he can retain some confidence, he should retain the third spot in central midfield.

The Fear: It hasn't been a good preseason for Zemanski, and he's going to have to play his way into the rotation. If he doesn't, his time in Portland might be numbered.

#18 — AMOBI OKUGO

The Expectation: Okugo didn't get many minutes last year, with the exception of a couple of mid-summer starts against Sporting KC, but he looked good when he got on the field. Okugo is just a couple of years removed from being a highly-regarded everyday starter, and he continues to be a low-risk, high-reward player for the Timbers.

The Hope: Okugo is good enough to start again in this league. He can play center back, but is a better fit in central midfield — and he could see significant time there.

The Fear: Okugo should be playing, and there are a number of players ahead of him with the Timbers. We'll see how much playing time he gets, or even if he makes the Opening Day eighteen.

#19 — VICTOR ARBOLEDA

The Expectation: Arboleda is another of the class of Timbers who was promoted from T2 in the winter, and he was arguably the star of the group last year. He likely won't be a huge factor with the first team this year, but Porter has been adamant that all those T2 players will get opportunities.

The Hope: Arboleda is one of the brightest prospects the club has, and physically he should be ready to contribute this year. It'd be exciting to see him get on the field.

The Fear: As Nico Brett and Ben Polk will attest, wingers in the Timbers farm system don't have a great track record of making it with the club.

THE FORWARDS

Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

#9 — FANENDO ADI

The Expectation: That Adi just keeps pouring in the goals. He's scored 15 in each of the last two MLS seasons, and with six in seven preseason games, he should get at least that many this year.

The Hope: Adi could — and maybe should — have an absolutely monstrous season. There are just a handful of forwards in the world who wouldn't kill to play in front of the Timbers' midfield, and if preseason is any indication, Adi could win the Golden Boot.

The Fear: Adi seems settled in Portland and excited for the new season — and how could he not be — but there's plenty of reason to be uneasy about the longterm future who demanded a transfer less than a year ago.

#22 — DARREN MATTOCKS

The Expectation: Mattocks had a stop-start 2016, but was highly effective when fit — and down the stretch, one of the focal points of the offense. Mattocks is Portland's most athletic player, and he should be a threat wherever he lines up. Likely the first attacking option off the bench.

The Hope: When Mattocks is on, his combination of pace and tenacity make him extremely difficult to defend. He could be the type of wild card that few other teams have.

The Fear: It's always been slightly unclear where Mattocks' best position is. He's a defensive liability on the wing — something Porter is especially weary of last year — and he isn't a prototypical center forward either. The Jamaican is slightly uncomfortable fit for the Timbers' system, which, even with his talent, is a bad place to be.

#17 — JEREMEY EBOBISSE

The Expectation: The Timbers had to move up to the fourth pick in the Expansion Draft to snag Ebobisse, who many felt was the best player on the board. He's the heir apparent to Fanendo Adi.

The Hope: We haven't seen much of Ebobisse in preseason because he's been off with the US U20s, but a successful season for the Duke product would see him secure the backup job behind Adi, get regular game-time, and get on the scoresheet. Rookie forwards have made impacts in the league in years past.

The Fear: That, with both Mattocks and Jack McInerney in the picture, Ebobisse falls down the depth chart and is relegated to playing most of the summer with T2. For his development, he should be playing with the first team.

#99 — JACK MCINERNEY

The Expectation: It's a little bit surprising that McInerney is still around after he faded badly down the stretch last year and the Timbers went out and got Ebobisse. If he is a Timber all year, though, and he can get on the field, McInerney should do what he's done all of his career: Put the ball in the net.

The Hope: McInerney was one of the Timbers' real bright spots last spring. It wasn't just that he scored goals, it was also his work-rate and surprising guilefulness when deployed out wide or as something approximating a false nine. This is a good player.

The Fear: McInerney won't be happy to sit in the reserves. If he isn't part of Porter's plans — and it looks like he isn't — he'll likely be moved.