Timbers v. Minnesota United Match Preview

All eyes will be trained on Providence Park tonight, where the Portland Timbers kick off the 2017 MLS season in the Cascadian rain against expansion side Minnesota United (6:30 PM, TV on Fox Sports 1).

Despite questions in central defense, expectations are sky-high for the Timbers ahead of their seventh MLS campaign. Owner Merritt Paulson said this week that he's never been as optimistic about a Timbers season than he is for this one. We're about to see why.

The History

As big a night as this will be for the Timbers, it will be a history-making one for Minnesota United as the Loons play their inaugural MLS match.

MNUFC was in Portland for the Timbers' preseason tournament two weeks ago, taking a 2-0 lead on the Timbers' second team when the two sides met but being pegged back in the second half in what would finish as a 2-2 draw.

The Timbers and Minnesota soccer teams — from the Stars, to the Kicks, to the Thunder — have met across various competitions for the last four decades. This game, however, will be the first competitive match between clubs from Portland and the Twin Cities since the Timbers made the jump to MLS in 2010.

MNUFC should have former Timber Jermaine Taylor in their lineup, as well as former U23 Timber Miguel Ibarra. Loons manager Adrian Heath, meanwhile, has known nothing but success against Portland in his MLS coaching career. His Orlando teams beat the Timbers 2-0 at Providence Park in 2015, and 4-0 at the Citrus Bowl last April.

But it's the Timbers with every reason to be confident tonight. They've never lost an MLS home opener, winning three and drawing three in their first six MLS seasons. Of those games, only one — a draw against Real Salt Lake in 2015 — was against another Western Conference team.

The Tactics

Style of play has been a major emphasis for the Timbers this offseason, with Caleb Porter — along with Paulson and GM Gavin Wilkinson — eager to get back to a more defined, more proactive tactical system.

All three men in charge of the Timbers feel that the team now has the talent — and depth — to consistently play some of the best soccer in the league this year. Offensively, with Sebastian Blanco and David Guzman making their debuts tonight, Portland will play fast.

The Timbers' starting eleven is set and has been set since Lawrence Olum was acquired at the beginning of February. Attacking wise, first-choice eleven has been almost unplayable in preseason — with Fanendo Adi scoring six goals in the team's last six friendlies.

Minnesota is an interesting proposition. They've been outspent and overshadowed by fellow expansion side Atlanta United, and while expectations are low, the Loons might surprise. Heath's Orlando teams always played high-energy, end-to-end soccer, and this team will likely try to get out and run as well. It should make for an entertaining game.

The Timbers will want to come out and stamp their authority on proceedings. If they're on, and depending on how Minnesota responds to the occasion, it could be a massacre.

The Lineup

90 - Gleeson

5 - Vytas

24 - Ridgewell (C)

13 - Olum

2 - Powell

20 - Guzman

21 - Chara

6 - Nagbe

8 - Valeri

10 - Blanco

9 - Adi

The Pick

The Timbers should run Minnesota over. 4-1 Portland.