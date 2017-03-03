The Fifth Annual FADE TO LIGHT Fashion Show

Last week’s Fade To Light ushered in it’s 5th year with bravado. True to form, this show provided a beautifully realized “multidimensional” event that included stage performance, video features, a professional cast of models, and most of all: fashion. Each season, FTL challenges designers to show a new collection, accompanied by a conceptual video that captures the soul of their company. The videos play right before the runway elements which sets the tone for each collection.

I was particularly moved by the first act of the show with all it’s vibrancy and color, but to do this show justice, I’ll go designer by designer in order:

Jeff Wong Photography

Opening the show was a crowd favorite, MOORE. We’ve been seeing a lot from Moore over the last couple of years, and the collections are always tried and true. Wearable, relatable, well-crafted, and just on the edge of pushing fashion forward without being “too much fashion.” Designer Andrea Jenkins also spiced things up with some reversible elements. The men’s wear component was my favorite from this most recent collection. The pants were beautifully fit and really easily styled. Really proud of this company.

MOORE Jeff Wong Photography

MOORE Jeff Wong Photography

Next up was a company I’ve never seen before called Geeks In Amsterdam. Bright, colorful, and and mod inspired. I loved the use of neon yellow spacer fabric (like neoprine) for highly structured garments with a hyper-modernity. There was also a patterned wide-leg trouser paired with matching raglan sleeve top that totally slayed. This company definitely peaked interest as I noticed Eden Dawn scribbling down notes across from me. We gave each other a wink and a nod that this collection had some really strong moments. Excited to see more from them!

Geeks In Amsterdam Jeff Wong Photography

Geeks In Amsterdam Jeff Wong Photography

One Imaginary Girl came out with bold prints and wearable silhouettes. The funny thing is that every time I question “who is the target audience for this type of bold print?” I start to see myself rocking the all-over splashy nineties tuxedo. It reminds me of the insert scenes for Save By The Bell and I mean that in a really, seriously good way. There was a red romper that may have been my favorite look of the entire night. This company is doing it’s own thing and that is SO refreshing in our city.

One Imaginary Girl Jeff Wong Photography

One Imaginary Girl Jeff Wong Photography

Next up was Colty. Colty. Colty. Colty. Stole the show— not just due to theatrics, not just due to seriously hot models, and not just due to continuity of inspiration. The brightest feature were the beautifully crafted leather harnesses. The way they impact silhouette when paired over (or under) garments is so effective and the clearly developed construction rang true. All I can really say is, “bravo.” I ADORED this collection. Special shout out to the harness bodice connected to garters with leather and chain (worn by the jaw-dropped snake lady).

Colty Jeff Wong Photography

Colty Jeff Wong Photography

Bringing us back into a color story, Fraulein Couture gave us impressionist floral motifs and wearable pieces. Featuring both men and women’s wear, this company showed a strong sense of patterning and construction. My favorite look was the wide trouser with a tie-waist.

Fraulein Couture Jeff Wong Photography

Fraulein Couture Jeff Wong Photography

Andres Pinedo elevated us to evening and formal wear with a collection that employed organza chiffons, bold metallics, lace border trims, and fringe. There were some particularly strong moments developed through manipulation of each of these textiles, and the use of draping technique was clearly displayed through dynamic basting and gathering. I most loved the metallic silver strapless dress because I could completely imagine wearing it to a party and being the queen. I also loved the use of long fringe to develop a mermaid silhouette.

Andres Pinedo Jeff Wong Photography

Andres Pinedo Jeff Wong Photography

Ohlendorf Atelier gave us mood, romance, whimsy, and silhouette. I always enjoy seeing the range that this designer presents because she always includes a few highly wearable pieces and a few highly conceptual/formal pieces. Her biggest strength: seriously careful attention to fit. I can’t tell you how special this is, but if you love tailoring, you understand how essential it is to make seams work for you. My favorite pieces were a separates look with a silk pleated skirt and ruffled blouse in dusty rose, as well as a silk black shoulderless dress with some beautifully accented strapping.

Ohlendorf Atelier Jeff Wong Photography

Ohlendorf Atelier Jeff Wong Photography

My final favorite moment of the night was the cherry on top of a truly "multi-dimensional" production: producer, Elizabeth Mollo's band, The Hyenas performed the finale of the show. For those of us "in the know," Mollo seldom comes out from backstage to take a bow after her productions (I literally have to drag her most times). Her (humble) commitment to raising the bar for independent designers and the productions that feature them has landed her as the most celebrated fashion event producer in our city and it was honestly refreshing to see her take the stage in such a big way after five years of this remarkable production. Every designer, myself included, has felt elevated by her work and it was a little emotional for many of us as her powerhouse vocals sang our evening to a close. I was — I am — endlessly proud of her "five feet of fury." This was among my favorite Fade to Lights yet.