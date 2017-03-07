Every Story in Tomorrow's Issue of the Mercury is By a Woman or Nonbinary Writer

MARLOWE DOBBE

In solidarity with those striking on A Day Without a Woman, Wednesday's issue of the Mercury will only include bylines belonging to women and non-binary authors. We're among many outlets across the country who have chosen to structure coverage around the strike in some way. Some news organizations, like Gizmodo Media Group, will refrain from publishing women writers throughout the day. Others, like Vogue and Teen Vogue, will be covering the strike itself. We at the Mercury have decided to dedicate the day to elevating the contributions women writers and editors make to our paper in the most visible way a newspaper can—by devoting every space in our paper to their work. You can find out more about our rationale for it in the issue and online tomorrow.

And here's a refresher from the Women's March website on how to take part in the general strike—or support it: