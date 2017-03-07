Nike Helps Make America Great Again by Releasing a Hijab for Muslim Athletes

Great news out of Beaverton today as Nike announced they will be launching their first ever sport hijab for Muslim athletes. The Nike Pro was co-developed by Muslim athletes who wear hijabs every day, and figure skater Zahra Lari was one of the first lucky people to test it.

The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian.

And? It looks gorgeous.

Look for it on sale to the public next year.