Great news out of Beaverton today as Nike announced they will be launching their first ever sport hijab for Muslim athletes. The Nike Pro was co-developed by Muslim athletes who wear hijabs every day, and figure skater Zahra Lari was one of the first lucky people to test it.


According to the AP:

The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian.

And? It looks gorgeous.

sub-buzz-1726-1488915966-1-1.jpg
Courtesy Nike

Look for it on sale to the public next year.