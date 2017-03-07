Great news out of Beaverton today as Nike announced they will be launching their first ever sport hijab for Muslim athletes. The Nike Pro was co-developed by Muslim athletes who wear hijabs every day, and figure skater Zahra Lari was one of the first lucky people to test it.
Can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab !! So proud to be part of this incredible journey 💪🏼 #nikewomen #girlpower #Repost @vivienneballa with @repostapp ・・・ New Nike 'Pro Hijab' campaign out today. Featuring Zahra Lari 🖤 _____________ #nike #nikewomen #campaign #prohijab #hijab #justdoit _____________ 📸: @viviennesballa
According to the AP:
The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian.
And? It looks gorgeous.
Look for it on sale to the public next year.