Blazers Recap: The Blazers 86 the 76ers, 114-108!

My family moved from Scottsdale, Arizona to Beaverton when I was nine. I remember when we arrived my Dad told me that we had to be Trail Blazers fans instead of Phoenix Suns fans. Seeing as how I had been to a handful of Suns games, and had gobs of Suns swag, it took my a minute to wrap my head around rooting for the home team. Lucky for me we moved to Portland in 1990 when the Blazers had kingpins like Clyde Drexler, Jerome Kersey, and Terry Porter in the line-up. So it didn’t take me too long to hop on the bandwagon. I ditched the purple and orange (thankfully), and proudly started sporting black and red.

There was a gap in my loyal fandom towards the end of high school into college when music held all my attention and basketball was forgotten. Before and after that, when I’ve followed the Blazers closely, they’ve consistently had a team with talent and hope. Teams that showed up all season, had winning records, and almost always made it to the play-offs. This is the first year since I moved to Rip City that I felt like I was following a team that had the talent, but not the hope. That’s not to say that my fandom has wained at all, but my heart has been aching and I’ve been trying to unravel the mystery. Where was the fire? Where was that can-do twinkle in the Blazers’ eyes? What were they missing?

Turns out it was a seven foot tall, 280 pound monster named Jusuf Nurkic. Who would’ve thought that just before the trade deadline the Blazers would acquire a true big man nicknamed “The Bosnian Beast” that would provide the spark they’ve been missing this season. The Blazers have won four of seven since the addition of Nurkic. He’s added size, muscle, points, rebounds, assists, and an infectious smile to the squad. His stats and presence have clearly shifted the entire team’s outlook. They have a spring to their game that hasn’t really been there all season. They look like contenders again.

photos from trailblazers.com

Last night the Blazers introduced their new friend and attitude to the Philadelphia 76ers. If the pattern from the last three games continued, Nurkic would chalk up 15+ points, a hefty handful of rebounds, assists, blocks, and the Blazers would walk with a win.

After the smoke cleared, Nurkic posted career highs in four columns, and the Blazers brought their three game winning streak up to four. Hvala Bogu za Zvijer!!!

Nurkic started the Blazers off with an assist to a rumbling Noah Vonleh dunk, two defensive blocks, and two points in the first two minutes. The Bosnian Beast was completely off his chain and looking for meat. Just over the six minute mark, Nurkic had brought his block total up to five! He was everywhere. I could’ve cried when Meyers Leonard subbed in for him with a few minutes left in the first.

Allen Crabbe and CJ McCollum continued to fan the flames of the fire Nurkic started throughout the first half dropping shots with ease. Shabazz Napier had a killer between the legs pass to Allen Crabbe for a lay-up on a fast break. The boys were all confidence and flash throughout most of the first half, and the 76ers looked frantic and confused. The Blazers took a five point lead into the locker room.

The second half the Blazers came out pretty wobbly. They were not protecting the ball at all. At the eight minute mark in the second quarter the 76ers got their first lead of the game. After that it was all the Blazers could do to get a momentum going. Balls were fumbled, easy shots missed, and our turnover column ticked up like everyone’s heart rate.

With less than a minute left in the game the 76ers were up by one, and Nurkic was at the line. He missed one free throw, and made the second to tie the game. The crowd was white knuckled and on their feet. After a piss poor offensive attempt from the 76ers and a stop from the Blazers, CJ Mcollum was fouled and he drained two free throws to get a two point lead. The crowd was really roaring, and Nurkic waved his hands to get the crowd going even louder. But, after a quick stop with 15 seconds left, Al Farouq Aminu threw the ball away. It was a terrible turnover that gave the 76ers the ball back, and allowed Robert Covington enough time to put up a last second shot to send the game into overtime. The crowd, dejected, took their seats.

Once the jump ball went up for the overtime period, both teams played with a frenzied desperation on both ends of the court. They were both wild-eyed and frothing for a win. Much like regulation, it was Nurkic who helped the Blazers power through the extra period for the win.

He finished the game with 28 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 blocks. All of them career highs.

In his court side interview after the game with Brooke Olzendam, Turkic reveled in his glorious performance, and the cheers of the fans still in the Moda Center.

“I love it, man. I love it. I’m here. I feel home. And I love it.”