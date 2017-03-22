HUMP! 2017 Call For Submissions!

Amateur filmmakers, actual filmmakers, sex-positive singles/couples/throuples/quads, wannabe porn stars, kinksters and other creative types are hereby invited to submit short porn films—five minutes max—for the HUMP! 2017 film festival! Your film can be hardcore, softcore, live action, stop action, animated, musical, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, genderqueer. Your film can be anything because everyone and everything is welcome at HUMP! (Well, not everything is welcome at HUMP! No poop, no animals, no minors.) HUMP! films are not released online or in any other form. Filmmakers retain all rights. HUMP! is the dirty little film festival that allows you and your friends and lovers to be porn stars for a weekend in a movie theater without having to be porn stars for the rest of your life on the Internet!

Be a part of the porn festival Variety called "an exhibitionist extravaganza—incredibly creative!", Maxim called "a new genre—porn as entertainment!", Think Progress called "charmingly taboo!", and Huffington Post dubbed the "DIY porn festival helping us all come together!" Make a film for HUMP! 2017!

THE HUMP! AWARDS

Audiences at HUMP! festival screenings in Seattle, Portland, and Olympia vote for the best films in four categories: Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and Best In Show. And the prizes are...

Best Sex: $2,000 First Prize, $1,000 Runner-up

Best Kink: $2,000 First Prize $1,000 Runner-up

Best Humor: $2,000 First Prize, $1,000 Runner-up

Best In Show: $5,000

There is also a $1,000 Jury Award!

EXTRA CREDIT

Every year we encourage filmmakers to include one or two special props in their movies. Filmmakers don't have to use these props—that's why we call it extra credit—but creatively including these props is a fun way to let HUMP! audiences know you made your film just for them! This year's extra credit props are...

• A Planned Parenthood T-shirt (You can get a Planned Parenthood t-shirt here.)

• The Statue of Liberty

• Ping Pong Balls

SUBMISSION DUE DATE

All HUMP! Submissions are due September 15th, 2017 by 3pm.

WHEN IS HUMP!?

IN SEATTLE @ On The Boards

October 26 - 29

November 2 - 5

November 9 - 12

IN PORTLAND @ Revolution Hall

November 2 - 4

Nov. 9 - 11

IN OLYMPIA

TBD

THE HUMP! TOUR

The HUMP! 2017 festival will tour the country after the Seattle, Portland, and Olympia screenings—and each filmmaker gets a percentage of every single ticket sold during the HUMP! tour!

DETAILS AND INSPIRATION

For more details on making and submitting films to HUMP! go to humpfilmfest.com/submit.

And for inspiration, here are the trailers for HUMP! 2015 and HUMP! 2016!



2017 HUMP! Tour Teaser from HUMP! Film Festival on Vimeo.





2015 - 2016 HUMP! Teaser from HUMP! Film Festival on Vimeo.