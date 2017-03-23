After Outbursts and Insults, Nick Fish Won't Let his Employees Attend City Council Meetings

Demonstrators at Wednesday's City Council meeting. This was in the morning, before things devolved in the afternoon session. Dirk VanderHart

Even in the context of increasing protest we've seen in Portland City Council meetings since late in Charlie Hales' term, yesterday was striking.

Inspired by news a Portland police officer won't face criminal charges for killing a Black 17-year-old, demonstrators laid into council—and particularly Mayor Ted Wheeler—with ongoing streams of profanity, even as Wheeler urged people to continue their testimony.

Pretty sure that's the first time I've heard "suck a dick" uttered in City Council testimony. So that's how this hearing is going.

That hands-off approach appears to have rubbed one commissioner the wrong way. Sonia Schmanski, chief of staff to Commissioner Nick Fish, sent a terse but meaningful email to other council members and city officials in Fish's sphere of influence this morning. It read simply:

Until further notice, Commissioner Fish has directed that his bureaus, bureau staff, and our office employees do not attend any future Council meetings held in the Portland Building.

That means that until Fish gives the high sign, employees of the Portland Water Bureau, Bureau of Environmental Services, and staffers in Fish's own office won't be allowed to attend council meetings (which are slated to be held in the Portland Building through mid-April). That matters a lot if, say, council needs to hear about the background of a major Water Bureau acquisition before voting on an ordinance.

The move is the strongest we've seen from any commissioner's office, but perhaps not a surprise. Fish more than most has voiced concern for the insults his employees have been subjected to amid the outbursts (which is not the same as saying other commissioners don't have those concerns). One of Fish's employees also recently obtained a restraining order against one frequent City Hall attendee, David Davis, after he said Davis challenged him to a fight.

Still, Fish's decision is similar to at least one recent decree. Following an outburst at a meeting of the Independent Police Review's Citizen Review Committee last year, then-Police Chief Larry O'Dea told his officers not to show up to the meetings.

After yesterday's meeting, Fish told the Mercury that council meetings would need stricter rules going forward. We're hoping to hear back from the commissioner about his new order. We've also reached out to the mayor's office.

Of course, Wheeler has said he'd like that as well. That's part of the reason the mayor pushed a new ordinance allowing him to exclude repeatedly disruptive audience members from meetings for a month or more. But that ordinance, before it goes into effect, will need the sign off of a federal judge.

In the mean time, Wheeler has said he will more liberally eject disruptive attendees from meetings on a day-by-day basis. He didn't do so yesterday.

By the way, Wednesday's hearing had to do with a largely symbolic resolution to declare Portland a "sanctuary city," in defiance of Donald Trump. For a sense of how things got, skip to the 1:22:50 mark of this video (NSFW, weirdly).



