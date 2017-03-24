Police Chief Mike Marshman Was Just Placed on Leave for Unclear Reasons

Police Chief Mike Marshman, left, and Mayor Ted Wheeler last month. Doug Brown

Okay, something's up at the Portland Police Bureau.

Roughly two weeks after two top police officials were placed on leave for uncertain reasons, Police Chief Mike Marshman today joined the party.

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office issued a statement shortly after 6 pm announcing Marshman and an adjutant chief at the PPB, Michael Leasure, have been reassigned to the bureau's personnel division and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the city's Independent Police Review (IPR). Those are the same actions Marshman took against Captain Kevin Modica and Captain Derek Rodrigues earlier this month, though there's no indication the matters are related.

Wheeler's office says it was alerted by IPR yesterday of the investigation, and spent this morning working over details. Marshman was in attendance as Mayor Ted Wheeler delivered his first State of the City Address this afternoon.

"The nature of the investigation will not be released at this time," the announcement says. "It is the Mayor's hope that the investigation will be expedited and that this matter will be resolved quickly."

Assistant Chief Chris Davis is acting as chief in Marshman's stead.

Wheeler, who's weathered protests outside his home the past two nights, is on vacation this weekend and not offering further comment, his office says.

Marshman's always had an uncertain future at the PPB under Wheeler, who announced before taking office he'd conduct a national search for a police chief (though didn't rule out Marshman keeping the job). That's a far cry from being placed on leave under a cloud though.

Here's the full release from the mayor's office.