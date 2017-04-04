Red Bull Sound Select Announces 3 Days in Portland, May 18-20 at the Wonder Ballroom and the Crystal Ballroom

If you live in Portland, you're probably familiar with the ridiculously cheap (like, $3 if you RSVP) monthly shows Red Bull Sound Select has hosted since 2013. Now they're presenting the 3 Days in Portland concerts, which will take place Thursday May 18 and Friday May 19 at the Wonder Ballroom and Saturday May 20 at the Crystal Ballroom. This three-day blowout follows similar Red Bull Sound Select events 30 Days in LA and 3 Days in Miami.

All three days look mighty promising: Thursday's bill at the Wonder includes the jangle-pop of Alvvays, the Courtneys' cotton candy fuzz, and the haunting psych-scapes of Portland's own Candace. Friday's lineup (also at the Wonder) features Shamir (who is apparently a Portland music fan—he recently told the Fader that his favorite single/music video of 2016 was the now-disbanded Golden Hour's "Goth Easter"), Harriet Brown's self-described "romantic funk," and the fire-starting party people of Chanti Darling.

For the festival's final night on Saturday, it'll switch venues to the Crystal Ballroom, where Portland rapper Aminé will celebrate his album release alongside UK rapper/producer A2 and local gem the Last Artful, Dodgr, who's already dropped one of 2017's best releases with Bone Music.

Mark your calendars for Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 3 Days in Portland May 18-20—the $10-per-day tickets go on sale today.