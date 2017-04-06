Right 2 Dream Too Is Moving to the Rose Quarter

Right 2 Dream Too, facing a looming eviction tomorrow, will instead stay in place. And within 60 days, the camp will have brand new digs—a plot of PBOT-owned land just west of the Moda Center. Here's the approximate location:

Google Maps

The news of R2DToo's latest stay, first confirmed to the Mercury by Michael Wright, owner of the property on NW Burnside and 4th, was bolstered by a news release from Mayor Ted Wheeler's office. After Wheeler vetoed a proposed relocation of the camp to SW Naito earlier this year, his staff had been working to find another location.

According to the release, the well regarded homeless camp will stay in the location for "up to two years." The city will work with TriMet to help residents ferry across the river to the clutch of social services organizations in Old Town.

The extension keeps in tact a deal that Wright (and co-owners of the land) have with the Portland Development Commission, which might purchase the land for $1.2 million.

It also gives Right 2 Dream Too some much needed breathing room. Mayor Ted Wheeler's office said in recent days it would only permit an extension if there was a viable new home for R2DToo. The Rose Quarter plot appears to be a good option. It's a fairly quick trip over the Steel Bridge to Old Town.

"Personally, I'm happy about it," says Sarah Chandler, R2DToo's chairperson. She declined to go into more specifics, saying the camp would issue a more detailed statement later in the day.

We've posted the city's full release below. R2DToo's attorney, Mark Kramer, says there will be a press conference at 4 pm announcing the news.