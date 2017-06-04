Despite Skirmishes and Arrests, Dueling Rallies in Downtown Portland Prove Largely Peaceful

Four distinct rallies—one in favor of Donald Trump and agendas loyal to his presidency, and three against—converged in Portland on Sunday afternoon. And what for the past week had looked like it could turn into a bloody disaster instead involved a lot of shouting between the various parties and not much more.

No serious injuries were reported from the demonstrations, though police did crack down on a rally organized by antifa groups ready to clash with the alt-right people across the street. Pepper spray and tear gas were deployed, and police report 14 arrests. Both groups had their masked contingents, wielding flags attached to heavy sticks. But a robust police presence ensured they never met in any meaningful way. The rally for free speech, organized by a Vanouver-based right-wing personality named Joey Gibson, ended at around 4:30 pm.

Here's a rundown of the day, as it happened.

UPDATE 6:13 PM: Looks like most of the action is over. VanderHart, out!



I'm off the streets and finally sitting down, FYI. For the chaos, today had far, far less conflict than people were prepared for.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 5, 2017

UPDATE 5:56 PM: Rumors are a-buzzing about Portland Police forcing Antifa and other protesters out of the park and into the street where they were arrested while pro-Trump folks left Schrunk Plaza.

Every account, by every journalist, shows police forced them out of park, then arrested them for walking somewhere else. It's a tactic. https://t.co/lD7rxxMMv1

— Michael (@OmanReagan) June 5, 2017

UPDATE 5:37 PM: There is still a MAGA crew roaming around downtown. Still other pockets of activity as well.

There's a biggish group of MAGA folks marching on the sidewalk. Including folks who acted as security. pic.twitter.com/nrUZerXNL7

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 5, 2017

There are clots of people down here still, but not much focused action. pic.twitter.com/EvGEhFZ1Uq

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 5, 2017

Nm. A clash between factions at 4th and Madison. pic.twitter.com/4F7x82ZgpP

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 5, 2017

Lots of police activity at Chapman and Lowsdale square. Some protesters at city hall. #defendpdx pic.twitter.com/uOPd3f0RGR

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 5, 2017

UPDATE 5:20 PM: As pro-Trumpers leave Schrunk Plaza, chants of "Don't come back!"

Lots of taunting and "don't come back!" chants as people file out of Schrunk Plaza. pic.twitter.com/AVby10zYqN

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 5, 2017

UPDATE 5:07 PM: It appears as if police are releasing people from the kettle after photographing their IDs, some are being arrested.

Police are taking photos of peoples' IDs and releasing them. Slow train of demonstrators leaving the area north on 4th. pic.twitter.com/ehYBjuynDg

— Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 4, 2017

Not sure when this happened. Across street from police kettle. pic.twitter.com/ft41IJt4os

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Weapons and other items being seized at SW 4th and Morrison. pic.twitter.com/KYBTPRJsb7

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 4:43 PM: Several journalists and ACLU legal observers are caught up in the kettle (more on Portland police releasing journalists from kettles in the past here). Police are saying they will arrest those identified as participating in criminal activity. Still calm for the moment. Meanwhile, cops also head into Schrunk Plaza where the pro-Trump rally is clearing.

A number of journalists caught up in kettle. https://t.co/YYJtSSafB0

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Scene from the police kettle, hundred or so detained including at least 4-5 journalists. #defendpdx pic.twitter.com/bIVcWZsnSa

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 4, 2017

At SW 4th and Morrison, those who have been identified as participating in criminal activity will be arrested.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Cops coming into Schrunk pic.twitter.com/Ra0wDA1iLh

— Molly Harbarger (@MollyHarbarger) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 4:33 PM: Police are detaining a large group at SW 4th and Morrison. Number of people varies depending on source, but it appears to be more than a few.

This is the south end of a police kettle at Morrison and Fourth. Cops are planning to arrest people for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/SRH9lLepTc

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Officers addressing large crowd in area of SW 4th Avenue and Morrison Street.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Cops are detaining antifa marchers who took off after their rally was shut down.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Also note to our distribution crew, we're going to need some new boxes.

UPDATE 4:26 PM: Antifa protestors were on the move. Very quickly ketteled by police.

Huge antifa march passing pioneer place mall. #defendpdx pic.twitter.com/sUv5EYjRtI

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 4:15 PM: Seems like things are at something of a standstill as pro Trump rally is scheduled to wrap up, except for some end-of-rally trolling. A few small scuffles have broken out and a few arrests have been made.

Now that Baked Alaska guy is trolling people across the street w a bullhorn. It is bad trolling.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 3:55 PM: The pro Trump rally is scheduled to end at 4 pm, right about the same time the anti-hate rally is supposed to finish.

Anti-hate rally at City Hall is over. Organizers telling people to disperse. Cops and demonstrators are still at Chapman. pic.twitter.com/KJ6YTnwYPj

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Now cops have closed Lownsdale Square, north of Chapman.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Maybe later they can put it back where they found it? Okay, guys? Guys?



More newstands being taken by masked protesters to add to the barricade. #Defendpdx pic.twitter.com/8rioMecC0e

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 3:45 PM: While most of Chapman Square has been cleared (as the Trump rally continues), there is still confrontation happening in the park.



Things have died down a bit. Police are still facing down people in Chapman, ordering them to disperse and saying officers have been asslted

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Hearing from folks in Chapman Square that they want to leave for safety but that Police are surrounding them.

— Mat dos Santos (@MatPDX) June 4, 2017

.@ACLU_OR legal observer hit with rubber bullet and chemicals in Chapman Square. This is not ok @PortlandPolice. #portland

— Mat dos Santos (@MatPDX) June 4, 2017

MERCURY BOX DOWN!



Antifa repurposed this traffic stuff and newspaper stands to create a barricade on sw 4 and main. #defendpdx pic.twitter.com/I1myv3UEbI

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 3:35 PM: In an attempt to push back protesters in Chapman Park, police have started using tear gas and flash bangs. The park is now closed.

Glass bottle, balloons, bricks, thrown at police in Chapman Square. Less-lethal chemical munitions have been deployed.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Riot cops are moving on Chapman. Pushing antifa back.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Cops just announced unlawful assembly. Ordering people to leave. pic.twitter.com/2BAYlAmUvm

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Police pushing back protesters at Chapman Sq pic.twitter.com/ZjZ9P68pXj

— Janaki Chadha (@JanakiChadha) June 4, 2017

Chapman Square closed to all.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 3:25 PM:The Trump supporter known as Base Stickman has taken the stage, meanwhile Portland Police is trying to maintain the buffer between opposing sides by closing down the south part of Chapman Park.



Kyle Chapman aka @BasedStickMan_ speaking about protest in Berkeley that turned violent. "I cracked some skulls of some commies." #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/0DHEC8AEXq

— Lashay Wesley (@LashayKATU) June 4, 2017

People in Chapman Square need to move to the northern half of the park to allow larger safety buffer between groups.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

People in Chapman Square move to northern half of park to allow larger safety buffer between groups. Crowd given announcements from police.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Police just announced the south side of Chapman is closed bc of "criminal activity." This is where things could get bad. pic.twitter.com/pmBDj9RtRV

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 3:15 PM: As speakers at the pro-Trump rally continue, side-discussions break out. Tense, but still peaceful.



This guy has staked out his own corner to argue about his terrible take. Apart from rally. pic.twitter.com/s3ldUs1YT0

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Police tell those involved in a heated discussion on 3rd & Jefferson to return to the area where their groups are located #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/hc3cKWusQs

— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) June 4, 2017

This lady is arguing that black people don't receive different treatment than white people. Very certain. Woman on left trying to be patient pic.twitter.com/aLHnSM0JUl

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Talking it out.

It's a sign certainly catching a lot of attn - a group of young African Americans engaging in conversation with man holding it #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/Frtbktkjd1

— Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) June 4, 2017

Crowd at pro-Trump rally begin chanting to lock Hillary up. #pdxprotests https://t.co/3gZHnwO32d

— Portland Mercury (@portlandmercury) June 4, 2017

UPDATE: 2:25 PM:



Some people are trying to bridge the gap. Not going great. pic.twitter.com/2hYT7JhQAT

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017





"Let's hear it for the two patriots who gave it all," Joey Gibson tells crowd. Speaking of MAX stabbings. pic.twitter.com/Vpv5t1SkUU

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

The rally has filled out, largely drawing participants away from facing off w antifa across road. pic.twitter.com/E3EjtoC9nL

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Dude who's singing the National Anthem just flubbed the words. Seriously.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 2:15 PM: Here are a couple of great pix from our Mercury photogs on the street, Natalie Behring and @shotboxer.



Natalie Behring

The alt-right's Base Spartan @shotboxer

And live music kicks off at the Free Speech rally. Country, clearly. "Chicken fried." pic.twitter.com/ek0g1hJ2jr

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

The pro-Trump rally at Schrunk Plaza kicks off with an unsurprising soundtrack.

Meanwhile, standard shenanigans ensue.



Someone holds up a burning flag at antifa rally and gets everyone riled up. pic.twitter.com/cVUqoeTL6F

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 1:45 PM: Thousands have gathered downtown with Pro-Trump supporters being significantly outnumbered. Still relatively peaceful, with the usual side order of shenanigans.



. @realDonaldTrump supporter ventured into the Antifa crowd. Got chased out, water thrown on him & covered in silly string. pic.twitter.com/WEdkRqQ3z3

— Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 4, 2017

Someone bumrushed Schrunk. Was quickly run down and arrested. Cops getting pushy. pic.twitter.com/qHYItE1SPo

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 1:15 PM: Trump supporters heading to Schrunk Plaza.



Organizers of Trump rally asking people to come back to bowl at Terry Schrunk Plaza #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/KbtG2KSkVA

— Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) June 4, 2017

Schrunk Plaza still not packed. Rally starts at 2. Lots of folks here watching counter protests across street. Couple hundred all told? pic.twitter.com/4NueGei2Yb

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Across the street, antifa growing in number. pic.twitter.com/kHEEb1IoPn

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Largest by far is the anti-hate rally in front of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/V9HrcjBwOK

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Alt right chant USA. Protesters across street counter w "You are not the USA." pic.twitter.com/9scyVaVA2v

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 1 PM: Situation largely unchanged, feds make another arrest.



FPS has made another arrest at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

"Immigrants are here to stay, Nazi scum go away!" pic.twitter.com/p13eMFTROV

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Joey Gibson, organizer of alt-right rally, looks across 3rd at counter -demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/bX3u7ZCkDq

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 12:30 PM: The scene at City Hall.



UPDATE 12:15 PM:



Feds have weapons ready. People are already just cursing at each other. pic.twitter.com/NTTQySVqRl

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Not good.

"God I hate them," alt-righty Based Spartan says. "I look over there and just want to smash." He's with his daughter. pic.twitter.com/sXtPomBzzW

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

More not good.

"I'm willing to use violence. Do I want it? Not necessarily." Great. pic.twitter.com/uUbyQYyEE7

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 12:07 PM: Annnd it's heating up.



Antifa already being threatened w arrest if they try to cross Madison into Alt-Right rally. pic.twitter.com/9DFkSwmscf

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) June 4, 2017

Cops are moving in on protesters.



Cops literally busted the anarchist rally. Total ownage of the anarchists. Confiscation. Unsure about arrests pic.twitter.com/5k7MvbVvjs

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) June 4, 2017

And the Feds have arrested one so far.



One person has been arrested by Federal Protective Service (FPS).

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

UPDATE 11:57 AM: Just before noon and the crowds (and cops) are showing up in droves.



The squares are packed. pic.twitter.com/wocDobFG8N

— Jessica Floum (@jfloum) June 4, 2017

Portland police in riot gear line north side of SW Madison in downtown Portland. Homeland Security lining the other side adjacent fed park. pic.twitter.com/s4UI2OVNK1

— Mat dos Santos (@MatPDX) June 4, 2017

It's going to be a very busy day. In response to a "Trump Free Speech Rally" scheduled for 2-5 pm today at Terry Schrunk Plaza, there are multiple counter protests.

These include a "Portland Stands United Against Hate" rally at City Hall from 12:30 pm-4:30 pm which has been endorsed by 70 local organizations (including Portland Jewish Voices for Peace, Latino Network, Urban League of Portland, NARAL, and more). This is being billed as a peaceful protest against violence, and you can follow them on Twitter with the hashtag #PDXagainsthate.

Also scheduled is a Anti-Fascist rally at Chapman Square from noon-4pm to stand in direct opposition to the Trump Free Speech rally. From their Facebook page: "It is time that Portland stood up to these ceaseless rallies which are little more than opportunities for racists to network, mainstream their message, and intimidate vulnerable communities." They have also asked the media and participants to look for any "disparate treatment from Portland police" in regards to any violence committed against them by the Trump rally supporters. Their Twitter hashtag for this event is #DefendPDX.

And a labor/immigrants right group will be holding a counter-rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza called "Fascists Out of Portland." Eighty people have so far said they will attend, and you can follow them at the hashtag #fascistsoutofportland.

We'll be doing live coverage of these events all day, so follow us here as well as @portlandmercury for all the highlights. If you want second-by-second action, follow News Editor Dirk VanderHart @dirquez.

Buckle your seat belts, it's bound to be a bumpy ride.