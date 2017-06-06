Trump Administration: Ignore the President's Tweets

Both Kellyanne "Lying Liar" Conway and Sebastian "Closet Nazi" Gorka went on television yesterday and slammed the media for covering Trump's tweets:

Two advisers to President Donald Trump attacked morning show hosts for covering the president's tweets after he issued a series of statements pushing his "travel ban," an executive order banning U.S. entry for individuals from six majority Muslim nations. Trump also expressed his opinion that the Justice Department should have kept the original version of the ban and called for a "much tougher version." On NBC's Today, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway lamented the "obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president," and on CNN's New Day, Trump's Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka called Chris Cuomo's focus on Trump's tweets "irresponsible" and told him he was "obsessing," concluding that, "if you want to keep talking about a tweet, then you're not serving your audience well or the American public." Both Conway and Gorka referred to the media's coverage of Trump's tweets an "obsession."

What a president says and does is news—particularly when a president talks about what he's doing, has done, or plans to do. And Trump himself, as Trump routinely likes to do, got on Twitter today and contradicted his long-suffering-but-deserve-to-suffer aides:

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. Juni 2017

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. Juni 2017

Trump's "honest and unfiltered" message is going to get his policies blocked and his ass impeached. The media does not want Trump to stop tweeting—his staff does. Since that's not going to happen, his staff is pressuring the media to ignore Trump's tweets. That the media can't do.

And certainly won't do this Thursday. James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee and rumor has it that Trump is planning to... can you guess?