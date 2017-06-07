You Must Read James Comey's Prepared Testimony

He took a lot of notes about his conversations with Trump, and now it's time to read them. Zach Gibson / Stringer

The New York Times has the remarks that former FBI Director James Comey has prepared for his Senate testimony tomorrow, and you should take a moment and read them. They're the fullest accounting so far of what went down between President Trump and his fired FBI director, including how Comey felt "compelled" after his first meeting with Trump to start immediately writing down what happened.

To ensure accuracy, I began to type it on a laptop in an FBI vehicle outside Trump Tower the moment I walked out of the meeting. Creating written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump was my practice from that point forward. This had not been my practice in the past. I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person (and never on the phone) – once in 2015 to discuss law enforcement policy issues and a second time, briefly, for him to say goodbye in late 2016. In neither of those circumstances did I memorialize the discussions.

The overall portrait of Trump that one gets from reading the full Comey remarks is that of a president alternately trying to bully or gain coercive leverage over his FBI director.

Trump demands Comey's loyalty. ("I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed," Comey writes. "We simply looked at each other in silence.")

Trump asks Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation. ("I immediately prepared an unclassified memo of the conversation about Flynn and discussed the matter with FBI senior leadership," Comey writes.)

Trump denies that he was ever involved with "hookers in Russia" (Comey's paraphrasing) and tries to get Comey to publicly announce that Trump is not a target of the FBI's investigation. ("He repeatedly told me, 'We need to get that fact out,'" Comey writes. "I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.")

And in their final conversation, Trump—who would later threaten Comey with "tapes" of their conversations—says something odd.

"I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.” I did not reply or ask him what he meant by “that thing” ... That was the last time I spoke with President Trump.

Was Trump, in that moment, trying to create a compromising recording of the FBI director?

The Comey hearing begins tomorrow at 7 am PST and will be broadcast, streamed, and maybe even live-tweeted by Trump himself.