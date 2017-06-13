Good Morning, News: A Botched Rape Investigation, Sessions Takes the Stand, and Trump Might Fire Special Prosecutor

Jennifer Ilett

Well, great. The man who admits to placing a suspicious-looking backpack on a MAX train last week—then calling authorities to report the item—says he's sorry. Wilfredo Reyes also says he carried out the hoax to drum up attention.

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against a 66-year-old woman who police bloodied during a President's Day demonstration. The Mercury reported earlier this year that Margaret "Peggy" Zebroski has plenty of company in that regard.

In a bizarre yet completely unsurprising move, Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting before news media yesterday, in which he first grossly overstated his accomplishments, then went around the table eliciting compliments from the people he raised to lofty federal positions. The Chuck Schumer spoof is quicker, and better

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Trump's proposed travel ban on six Muslim-majority nation also faced new setbacks from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday. The court became the second to enforce the ongoing moratorium on the policy—and cited Trump's Twitter account in its decision.

Meanwhile, a confidant of Trump's tells PBS the president might be considering firing Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor tapped to investigate the Trump campaign's ties with Russia. Nothing suspicious or alarming there at all.

Here's more about how Trump's folks are pivoting against Mueller.

And heads up: Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee later this morning. Just for fun, here's an illustration of him being a dick to former OPB reporter John Sepulvado.

Hey, the Portland Tribune got a new website (finally).

And lastly, Portland follows Chicago's lead in publishing climate change information that the short-sighted Trump EPA has pulled from its website.

Your chilly week.