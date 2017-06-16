Tonight's Best Pride Events (Fri June 16)!

ETHER MARY / GETTY IMAGES

Guys, this week's Pride events are popping off, so be sure to check our Things to Do Pride calendar—the best event calendar in Portland by a long shot—so you won't miss a minute of the fun! Here's what's going down tonight (starred events mean they're super-duper special):

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

★ Taking Pride on Stark

Scandals throws a three-day block party as part of Portland Pride 2017, featuring live music, the best DJs, drag shows, and more, all benefitting the Cascade AIDS Project and the Audria M. Edwards scholarship fund. There is no cover for entry, but donations are much appreciated and will help support the local beneficiaries. Scandals, 1125 SW Stark, 7 pm, FREE, donations accepted

Exorcism! A Holy Nun Blessing and Disco

Get officially blessed by the Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence—especially important for Pride Week—while exorcising your demons on the floor of dance. Crush Bar, 1400 SE Morrison, 7 pm, $5

★ CC Slaughter’s Pride Party

An annual party so gargantuan, it has to be spread out over three days (June 16-18). Expect go-go boys, a great view of the parade, a Bloody Mary bar, drag shows, swag giveaways, and lots of lovin’. Get some rest; you’ll need it. CC Slaughters, 219 NW Davis, open daily at 3 pm, 10 am on Pride Sunday

Bearracuda Portland Pride

Bearracuda celebrates Pride at the Bossanova Ballroom with a clothing optional party, with DJs and a laser show by Laseronics. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside, 9 pm, $7 before 10 pm, $10 after; w/DJs Matt Consola, Matt Stands

★ Club Kai Kai Pride Drag Rave

One of Portland’s signature drag pop-ups goes supersized for Pride, with a hedonistic, warehouse-filling drag party featuring performances from Sasha Velour, Raven, Ursula Major, Shitney Houston, and many more, with four bars, an outdoor patio, and food carts to provide all the energy you need to keep going all night long. The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook, 8 pm, $18-25

‘80s Video Dance Attack: Pride Weekend Kick-Off Tribute to George Michael

This special Pride Week installment of VJ Kittyrox’s popular weekly dance party at Lola’s Room pays tribute to the late, great George Michael. Expect plenty of Wham! and George Michael hits for you to groove along with, all while benefiting Pride NW. Lola’s Room, 1332 W Burnside, 9 pm, $7

Stag’s 2nd Annual Beach/Pride Party

A three-day long beach party hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 finalist Kim Chi and special guest DJ eur-O-steve. Stag PDX, 317 NW Broadway, Fri June 16-Sun June 18, 9:30 pm, $20-60