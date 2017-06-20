The Montavilla Neighborhood Association Wants City Hall to Stop Homeless Sweeps On Its Turf

Dirk VanderHart

The Montavilla Neighborhood Association says it's sick of the camp sweeps that temporarily displace members of Portland's growing homeless population, only to see them return a short while later.

So on Monday, the association's board passed what might be a first-of-its-kind resolution for a Portland neighborhood. It's asking City Hall to stop the sweeps.

"The Montavilla Neighborhood Association Board of Directors has passed a resolution opposing further sweeps of homeless camps within the Montavilla Neighborhood Boundaries," reads an announcement posted earlier today on the neighborhood association's web page. "Our Board of Directors finds these sweeps to be an ineffective waste of taxpayer dollars that may violate the constitutional and human rights of the individuals who have their camps swept. Whether or not rights are violated, the sweeps are inhumane and do not result in positive outcomes for the homeless or for adjacent housed residents as the camps almost always return days, weeks, or months later or migrate to another neighborhood becoming another neighborhood’s problem."

The resolution, passed by the MNA's board in a not-quite-unanimous vote, asks the city to cease sweeping homeless camps in the Montavilla neighborhood, which sits between Mount Tabor and interstates 84 and 205.

The association is also calling on Portland City Council to bring together a wide array of stakeholders that can "develop a responsible 5-year plan to address homelessness" by pursuing long term solutions: affordable housing, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, and more. (The A Home For Everyone task force is pursuing many of those same things).

Lastly, Montavilla neighbors are asking other neighborhood associations to join their call against sweeps. Here's a copy of the resolution the neighborhood association approved.

Monday's vote came the same day officials revealed that Portland's homeless population appears to have increased by 10 percent since 2015, though the number of unsheltered homeless residents has actually decreased as the city opened more shelter space. And it comes at a time when Mayor Ted Wheeler has allocated more money to camp cleanups and sweeps, and has placed a premium on working with various Portland-area governments to coordinate cleanups in response to hundreds of weekly complaints.

The arguments raised by the MNA aren't new. Homeless advocates have said for years that camp sweeps only disrupt people's already difficult lives, without helping them find homes or address other issues. Wheeler has agreed with that sentiment, but also placed an emphasis on not allowing large numbers of homeless campers to convene in one area. He's had sharp words in recent days for the enormous camps that sprang up on the Springwater Corridor trail under Mayor Charlie Hales.

It's unclear how Wheeler will respond to the MNA's resolution. A spokesman has assured the Mercury he will get back to us. We're also waiting to speak with MNA Board Chair Jonnie Shaver about the decision.