This Week's Style Events

MOORE Custom Goods Jeff Wong

Modified Style, an annual fundraising fashion show and competition that showcases the work of up and coming designers, is back with a fairly long list of hopefuls vying for the top spot in their category, which include youth, amateur, professional, and professional collection. Each designer is tasked with creating a one-of-a-kind garment made exclusively of recycled materials, and the main focus of the event is to bring awareness to the disposability of fast fashion and the damage and pollution it creates in the environment. MOORE won the professional category last year, and we all know how much that company has grown since. If you want to check out the next generation of Portland designers this is a great event to attend. Proceeds from the show this year will benefit Caldera Arts, a nonprofit that blends art and environmental education to improve the lives of underprivileged youth.

Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside, Thur June 22, 6:30 pm, $18- $50, all ages

Parachute

Parachute, a direct-to-consumer home essentials brand based in Venice Beach, will open their second brick and mortar on NW 23rd today. The store was custom designed by Jessica Helgerson and Kayti Huffman of Portland based Jessica Helgerson Interior Design and features Parachute’s bedding, bath and tabletop collections. Shoppers can purchase items on-site or place orders in-store with complimentary shipping, and Parachute will also offer one-on-one design consultations. The store will also carry like-minded and local vendors, and a garden in the back of the store will serve as a setting for future Parachute parties and community events.

Parachute, 820 NW 23rd, Store Hours, Mon- Sat, 11 am- 7 pm, Sun, 11 am- 6 pm

Portland is all about DIY culture, but some might be a little intimidated to attempt to make their own footwear. Well, intimidation be damned! Learn how to make your very own leather sandals at Broad Space’s Shoemaking 101. Broad Space is a fairly new art and work collective that seeks to connect women that are looking for a space to grow their business and art ventures, and provides workshops as well as spaces to rent. In this one-day class, taught by Nike footwear designer Sarah Rabebda, you will learn design principles, how to measure the foot and turn your design into a pattern, how to dye and cut the leather, and how to assemble and finish the final product.

Broad Space, 425 SE 3rd, Sat June 24, 9:30 am- 6:30 pm, $195 (includes cost of materials), register at broadspacepdx.com

Michelle Lesniak

Tickets are still on sale for The White Party: Thornebird, a collaboration between Michelle Lesniak and dance company White Bird. The evening will consist of a showing of Lesniak's summer capsule collection created for the event on dancers in a non-runway fashion show set to music composed by Seth Montfort, Lesniak's husband. On her inspiration for the collection, Lesniak said, "I titled the collection ‘THORNEBIRD’ based on the story of a bird that searches its entire life to find the perfect thorn. Once the thorn is found it impales itself on the thorn and sings the most beautiful song ever heard." Guests will also be treated to hors d’oeuvres, a hosted bar, and a raffle ticket to win an exclusive design from Michelle Lesniak, all from the comfort of a fancy house in the west hills. Tickets available here.

5656 SW Humphrey, Sat June 24, 4 pm, $125

The Wild Unknown

The Wild Unknown, which started as a tarot deck company with artwork by Kim Krans, has transformed into a brick and mortar shop for all of your mystical shopping needs. In addition to carrying the TWU houseline, which includes their tarot and oracle deck, candles, incense, and other ritual items, the shop will carry a selection of their favorite tarot and oracle decks, crystals, artwork, transformational books, and more. Their grand opening party is on Saturday and will be complete with music and refreshments from Roots + Crowns.

The Wild Unknown, 1829 NE Alberta, Suite C, Sat June 24, 6-8 pm

Portland Flea + Food

Portland Flea + Food, “a gathering place for the best of Portland’s makers, food purveyors and curators of vintage to sell their wares and grow their businesses,” will resume their event that occurs every last Sunday of the month. Shop from over 50 vendors that provide new and vintage clothing and accessories, home goods, ceramics, and of course, food. Vendors include Hollywood Babylon, Vintage Baron, Vintalier, Woodworks, and more.

SE 6th and Salmon, Sun June 25, 11 am- 4 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here. Got a fashion event? Drop us a line here.