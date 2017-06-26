CBO Report On Senate Health Care Bill: 22 Million Will Lose Health Insurance

And tens of thousands will die—annually—as a result. NYT:

The Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would increase the number of people without health insurance by 22 million by 2026, a figure that is only slightly lower than the 23 million more uninsured that the House version would create, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday. Next year, 15 million more people would be uninsured compared with current law, the budget office said. The legislation would decrease federal deficits by a total of $321 billion over a decade, the budget office said.

A smaller deficit and tens of thousands dead. And Democrats? Can we please stop calling Trumpcare "mean" and start calling it what it is? Take your pick: homicidal, lethal, murderous, the Ted Bundy/Jeffrey Dahmer of health care plans. Throwing "mean" back in Trump's face is cute but it doesn't quite capture how dangerous and awful AHCA/BHCA is. People will die. Fucking say so.