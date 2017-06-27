One of Dan Saltzman's Top Aides Is Departing, Setting Off Speculation

Commissioner Dan Satlzman City of Portland

Commissioner Dan Saltzman's office is about to lose one of its most-senior members.

Earlier today, the Portland Housing Bureau announced it's hired Shannon Callahan—a Saltzman aide for roughly a decade, who'd served as a liaison to the PHB during Saltzman's stint as housing director from 2013 to early this year. Callahan will serve in a new position at the housing bureau, a second assistant director position alongside current Assistant Director Javier Mena. In that role, she'll supervise the bureau's communications and policy and equity staff.

“The Portland Housing Bureau has grown substantially in the last two years with a trebling of financial resources,” PHB Director Kurt Creager said in a prepared statement. “This new position will be especially crucial in the administration and implementation of the Affordable Housing Bond. I can’t think of a better person than Shannon to fill that role.”

While there's no doubt Callahan has experience in housing policy, the timing of her departure has set off speculation in City Hall, where some wonder whether her new gig signals that Saltzman won't run for re-election next year, as planned—something his office emphatically denies.

Saltzman's campaign committee has been absolutely Hoovering up cash this month, pulling in a slew of donations of $500 or more. He reported receiving $3,000 yesterday alone, and has been paying long-time campaign consultant Mark Weiner, records show.

Interestingly, Callahan had a big role in creating the funding for her $118,123 position. As Saltzman's primary staffer assigned to housing, she helped craft the language the $258.4 million housing bond that Portland voters passed last November. That bond money will pay for her work.

"She will be compensated through that portion of the Housing Bond allocated for administration," Creager tells the Mercury. "She is a very strong and effective professional and will be enormously helpful to PHB and the City generally." According to the housing bond measure, administrative costs of the bond money are limited to a maximum of 7 percent, or about $18 million. Bond backers have promised to build or refurbish at least 1,300 units of affordable housing with the remaining money.

"I'm obviously incredibly sad to lose her, but it's an opportunity," says Brendan Finn, Saltzman's chief of staff. "There's no way to fill the gap because of all the things she does for our office."

Callahan's new position begins August 1. Read the full announcement after the jump.