Harvey's Comedy Club Is Closing

fitriyantoandi/Getty

It's Monday, so here's an announcement about a performance space closing. KGW:

The last show at Harvey's Comedy Club in Portland's Old Town district was on Saturday. After more than 37 years, Barry Kolin has helped run a number of businesses in the same location, the most recent is Harvey's Comedy Club.

The accompanying video segment is kind of bonkers (I think by "a big hit," they mean "a bad thing") but despite that unfortunate phrasing, it's looking like the Old Town club is on its way out. I'm not... terribly surprised by this. After it opened in 1979 (!!!), Harvey's was one of Portland's only comedy outlets. That, of course, has changed drastically with the arrival of Helium, the beginning of the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, emerging comedy shows that don't hew to the stand-up format, and the propagation of a robust alternative scene scattered throughout bars and other venues around the city that makes it possible to see comedy almost any night of the week.

I worry a lot about the health of Portland's artistic communities, but comedy continues to grow, seemingly meeting any attrition with new shows and even multiday festivals. Just last week, the Siren Theater debuted its annual Portland Sketch Comedy Festival, bringing LA sketch groups like the Groundlings (who disappointed by making too many LA jokes) onto a bill with locals the Aces (who were hilarious as always) and new kids like the Canadian ladies of Brunch (a duo who won my heart with their misandrist fever dream approach to sketch comedy).

Or as Sean Jordan told Robert Ham in an article about slightly different shifts in the scene: "This city has so much talent. When Ian [Karmel] and Ron [Funches] and Shane [Torres] left, everybody asked them the same thing, 'Who's gonna fill the shoes?' So many people. The shoes are going to be broken."