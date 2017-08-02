It's Fucking Hot Out, So The County Is Opening More Cooling Centers

yokeetod / getty images

You're aware that it's fucking miserably hot outside right now, and it will be for the next several days. Now spread the word to people vulnerable to heat-related illnesses that Multnomah County is doubling the number of cooling centers they can go to get a break from the punishing temperatures.

Here are the six county-organized cooling centers—up from three, each staying open an hour later—where people can go in the afternoons until 9 p.m.

Multnomah County Cooling Centers •Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland (Hours: Weekdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Weekends, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) •Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. 8th St., Gresham (Hours: Weekdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Weekends, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) •Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 N.E. 40th Ave., Portland (Hours: Weekdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Weekends, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; *CLOSED Saturday) •NEW: Multnomah County Mead Building, 421 SW 5th Ave., Portland (Hours: Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Weekends, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) •NEW: Elm Court Center, 1032 SW Main St., Portland (Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) •NEW: Portland Building (in partnership with the City of Portland), 1120 SW 5th Ave, Portland (Hours: Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Here are some other spots in the area where you can go, per the county:

•American Legion Post 134, 2104 N.E. Alberta St., Portland (Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) •Catholic Charities, 2740 S.E. Powell Boulevard, Portland (Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) •Fairview City Hall, 1300 NE Village St., Fairview. Restrictions: Open to seniors, people with disabilities and other health conditions (Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.) •Friendly House, 1737 NW 26th Ave., (Hours: Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) •City of Corbett, 35800 Historic Columbia River Hwy, Corbett (Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.) •City of Troutdale, 234 SW Kendall Court, Troutdale (Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Per the county: "Please visit this interactive map for the locations of cooling centers as well as cool spaces such as libraries and community centers. Visit 211info.org/emergency or call 211 for additional information. People in need of transportation also can call 211 to request a free ride to a cooling center location."