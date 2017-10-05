In 1996, Portland's Police Chief Won $40K on Wheel of Fortune. Here's Video.

In the autumn of 1996, Danielle Outlaw was a long way from where she is today: the first woman of color atop the Portland Police Bureau. In late November of that year, not so far from Thanksgiving, Outlaw (then Bowman, actually) was a junior at the University of San Francisco. And she was raking it in on America's Game.

Context for what you are about to see: It is November 22, 1996, and Outlaw is a finalist on Wheel of Fortune's College Week in San Fran. She's been raking it in, in fact. As Outlaw approaches the Wheel on this day, she's already won more than $40k in a previous appearance—$20,000 of that in the form of a grand prize MasterCard. ("Can you handle that?" condescends Pat Sajak. "Yes I can!" Outlaw responds.)

This is, it would appear, a formative moment in Chief Outlaw's life. In an interview with OPB earlier this week, she explained her appearances on Wheel led her to get one of her three tattoos: "A tribal band circles her right arm, a Taoist symbol of eternal life and divine blessings."

But here, the only one of her appearances for which we could find a video (which loads unreliably), she has a run of bad luck. Two "BANKRUPT" spins in a row?!

We're still waiting to learn more about this new police chief, and the philosophy she'll bring to the Portland Police Bureau. As she was right to point out to reporters on Tuesday, it was only day two of her tenure.

So let's look back, to an evening when Danielle Outlaw, now-chief of police of the City of Portland, lost to a terrible Emory University student named Thayer.

H/T to Casey for helping us unearth the video.



