Fucking Moron: Tell Kids "It's Really, Really Easy" Not To Take Drugs

This morning a fucking moron declared the US's opioid epidemic a "public health emergency." But the fucking moron went back on a campaign promise to declare the opioid epidemic a "national emergency." It's a distinction with a huge, amazing, tremendous difference:

The move falls short of Mr. Trump’s sweeping promise to declare a national emergency on opioids, which would have triggered the rapid allocation of federal funding to address the issue, and does not on its own release any money to deal with the drug abuse that claimed more than 59,000 lives in 2016. But it would allow some grant money to be used for a broad array of efforts to combat opioid abuse, and would ease certain laws and regulations to address it.

So it's the opioid is an emergency, but it's not, you know, an emergent emergency. Call it emergency-ish. The downgrade may have something to do with the budget massive package of tax cuts Republicans are currently ramming through Congress. Once they give all that money to millionaires and billionaires... where are they supposed to find the money to really fight the opioid epidemic? But who needs treatment programs and fully-funded public health campaign anyway? It's must cheaper to let current addicts die and tell kids to just say no to drugs. Because that worked so well last time.

Dust off your ironic D.A.R.E. t-shirts, kids. We've all been worried about 1984 but it's looking more like 1986 around here.