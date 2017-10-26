ICE Agents Showed "Great Restraint and Professionalism" When Called Out For Hounding an American Citizen, ICE Says

An ICE official responded to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

What's good is bad and what's bad is good, a US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official essentially said in response to an incident last month where ICE agents in plain clothes hounded a Brown-skinned American citizen in Washington County to question if he was here legally.

Isidro Andrade-Taffolla, a 46-year-old Washington County employee who's been an American citizen for more than 20 years, was approached by a group of ICE agents on September 18. The ACLU got video of of the encounter:

"It was frightening, disturbing, humiliating and I'm still trying to process being stopped because of my color and my race," the Andrade-Tafolla told the Oregonian.

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wrote a letter to ICE in the days after the incident, urging an investigation and calling for an apology. ICE official Raymond Kovacic responded yesterday and played the victim in the whole thing, whining that ICE agents face "hostility" and said that the agents who profiled the American citizen are, in fact, good.

"While the video only partially captures the encounter, it does serve to illustrate the hostile environment that ICE officers must confront everyday," Kovacic wrote in his letter to Bonamici. "In spite of being verbally abused, ICE officers demonstrated great restraint and professionalism throughout the encounter."

Ray, people are upset that ICE agents are violating the constitution and tearing families apart. You're upset people said not-flattering things to agents and asked for a warrant in the middle of them attempting to do just that. There's a difference.

Read ICE's letter below:

