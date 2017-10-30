Good Morning, News: Russia Investigation "Drip Drip" Just Turned Into a "Splash Splash"

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! My friends laugh, but that's all right. I may be a fool, but I know what I like. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

First let's go to the Russia investigation, and as you probably guessed it was Paul Manafort—Trump's former campaign manager—along with his business partner Rick Gates, who have been charged with conspiracy against the US, including money laundering and giving false statements. Expect a few more "Wah-Wah-Wah! But what about Hillary?" tweets from the pumpkin in chief.

In more exciting Russia investigation news, a former Trump adviser, George Papadopalous, who has strong ties to the Russian government told the Trump campaign in 2016 that Moscow had thousands of emails containing dirt about Hillary Clinton, which, according to WaPo, "represents the most explicit evidence connecting the Trump campaign to the Russian government’s meddling in last year’s election." He has now struck a plea deal for lying to the government. HMMM. WONDER WHAT ELSE HE MIGHT SAY?

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!

Uh-huh.

The annual ACA enrollment season starts Wednesday, but thanks to obstruction laid down by Trump and the GOP it will be harder than ever to get insured.

WARNING: If you try spewing some “But Hillary...” bullshit on @JoyAnnReid’s show, she will serve you a piping-hot tray of your own ass, sliced thin.pic.twitter.com/WabLBXtSTi

Actor Kevin Spacey has apologized for the alleged sexual assault of a minor several years ago, and in the same tweet, come out as gay.

And a lot of people aren't happy about the way Spacey came out, which implicitly (and wrongly) links being gay with the assault of minors.

Spain's attorney general plans on leveling charges of sedition, rebellion, and misuse of public funds against Catalan government members for trying to create an independent state.

Meanwhile locally, thanks to a windy morning, nearly 6,400 people in Multnomah County are without power.

The Blazers handily took down the Suns this weekend, 114-107. Check out the recap from our Arthur Bradford along with his always fun halftime fan photos!

Now about that WEATHER: Sunny/windy today with a high in the mid-60s, and the same goes tomorrow for HALLOWEEN.

And finally, I hope you get through this week like this INSANE mountain biker takes this INSANE hill.


