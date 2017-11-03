New Aesop Rock Video Filmed in Portland, Proceeds Go to Help Families Battling Cancer

Rhymesayers Entertainment

Released Nov 1 by Rhymesayers Entertainment and directed by Kurt Hayashi, Aesop Rock's latest single is a down-tempo insomniac beat through a brain that's used to existing without much rest. "My name is Aesop Rock, I've been a mess for my entire life. All I know is fight or flight, what the fuck's a silent night?"

The video follows a pro-skater Jake Gascoyne through the streets of central Portland (or as Stereogum puts it; "desolate, near-abandoned downtown"), as he wakes up in the night to get his La Croix fix, before finding a new four-pawed friend. Aesop himself makes a few fun cameos.

100% of the proceeds from the song (digital streaming + 7" pre-order thru 11/23) are being donated to Grind for Life, an organization which provides financial assistance to cancer patients and families who have to travel for treatment.