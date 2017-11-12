Downtown Restaurant Omertà Will Shutter After Just Three Months

Facebook | Omerta

In a very surprising move, ChefStable’s Kurt Huffman has told the Mercury that the days for his new finer dining old world Italian restaurant he opened with Lightning Bar Collective’s John Janulis and Liam Duffy are numbered.

“Omertà restaurant's last dinner service will be Saturday, November 18th,” Huffman wrote in an email. “It has been enormously gratifying for all of us on the team to see Portland embrace our approach to elevated service and old school Italian American food.”

In August, Huffman, Janulis, and Duffy opened Omertà at 614 SW Park Avenue in the old Daily Grill space along with an adjacent full service bar called Opal. Both opened in early August. Huffman's ChefStable projects include Ox, St. Jack, Lardo, and Oven and Shaker. LBC's projects include Associated, Century Bar, Victoria and the Sweet Hereafter.

The move comes just as our food critic, Andrea Damewood, was set to review the spot, which so far, seems to be a hit with diners.

Janulis said that on Saturday night, the place was packed. And if you take Yelp’s word for it, the restaurant—and its service—was getting raves from happy citizen food critics. Of the restaurant’s 29 reviews, a lion’s share are for five stars.

We texted Huffman over the weekend about what might lie in store for the space, and he said the team is currently in discussions with Provenance Hotel, which owns the space, about what they want to do next.

There is a thin ribbon of a silver lining, though.

“Opal will continue serving guests seven days a week with more exciting things to come,” Huffman says.

Stay tuned for further developments.