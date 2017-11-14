Miho Izakaya is closing its doors at the end of the month, the restaurant's owners announced this afternoon.
For eight years, the bungalow-turned-hip hangout has been a reliable redoubt of good ramen and tasty small plates in the Interstate corridor. It will be missed.
In their announcement, owners Michael and Megan Miho frame the closure as a personal choice.
"We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years and we are excited about the opportunity to focus on our family and begin a new project," they write. The last day of service at Miho will be November 30.
Here's the full announcement.