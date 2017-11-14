North Portland Small-Plate Spot Miho Izakaya Is Closing

Miho Izakaya

Miho Izakaya is closing its doors at the end of the month, the restaurant's owners announced this afternoon.

For eight years, the bungalow-turned-hip hangout has been a reliable redoubt of good ramen and tasty small plates in the Interstate corridor. It will be missed.

In their announcement, owners Michael and Megan Miho frame the closure as a personal choice.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years and we are excited about the opportunity to focus on our family and begin a new project," they write. The last day of service at Miho will be November 30.

Here's the full announcement.