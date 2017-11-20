Hedge House Pub on Division Street Bites the Dust

Courtesy Lompoc Hedge House

After nearly 14 years in business, Hedge House Pub is closing its doors for good come Tuesday, November 28.

In an email sent to local media outlets, owner Jerry Fechter says that increased competition on Division brought on by major development over the last several years led to a decline in sales and to the decision to close the pub this week.

Fechter is the owner of Lompoc Brewing, which still has four pubs in its portfolio, including Lompoc Tavern in the Alphabet District, Oaks Bottom in the Southeast, and Fifth Quadrant and Sidebar, located just off of and directly on North Williams Avenue, respectively.

The statement did say that the pub, located at 3412 SE Division, will go out with as big a bang as it can muster: “We will tap our holiday beer lineup at Hedge House on Monday, Nov. 27,” Fechter writes.

Drop in for a pint and say “hello,” during this week-long goodbye.