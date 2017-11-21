Trump Endorses Roy Moore

On Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters that he is considering campaigning with embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore, who has been accused by at least eight women of sexual misconduct and assault that occurred while they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s, is running for Jeff Session's vacated Alabama Senate seat in a special election scheduled for next month. He denies the allegations against him.

When asked about Moore by reporters, Trump referenced Moore's repeated denials as well as the time that has elapsed since the accusations.

"Well, he denies. I mean, he denies," Trump said. "I mean, Roy Moore denies it. And by the way, it is a total denial. And I do have to say 40 years is a long time. He's run eight races and this has never come up. Forty years is a long time."

Meanwhile, progressives (including Indivisible, CREDO Action, and our own Rich Smith) have called on Sen. Al Franken to resign following allegations that he inappropriately groped two women. One of Franken's accusers, Leeann Tweeden—who says Franken forcibly kissed and groped her on a USO tour nearly 20 years ago, when Franken was a comedian—has said she forgives him and is not calling on his to step down. Franken also recieved an open letter of support from 36 female coworkers from his time on Saturday Night Live, where he worked as a writer and performer from 15 years.

After the allegations from Tweeden, Minnesota senator called for an ethics investigation into his own behavior. As The Atlantic's David Frum said on Twitter, "So who is ready for a world in which Democrats force Al Franken out of the Senate while Republicans vote Roy Moore in?"

Ready or not, it may be coming.