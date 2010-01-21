  1. Home
  2. All Events
  3. Resistance & Solidarity Calendar

All Resistance & Solidarity Events

Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout Resistance & Solidarity

Thurs Jan 19 at 2:30 pm

Pioneer Courthouse Square Downtown

The Ghost Light Project Resistance & Solidarity

Thurs Jan 19 at 5:30 pm

Various Locations Elsewhere

Inauguration Day Book Giveaway Books

Fri Jan 20

Broadway Books Northeast

Inauguration Day Protest Resistance & Solidarity

Fri Jan 20 at 4 pm

Pioneer Courthouse Square Downtown

Inauguration Day: Roe on the Rocks Resistance & Solidarity

Fri Jan 20 at 6 pm

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room Northeast

The Election Monologues Books

Fri Jan 20 at 7:30 pm

Artists Repertory Theatre Southwest $5

Join the Resistance! Music

Fri Jan 20 at 8 pm

Melody Ballroom Southeast $5-25

United Front Against the Trump Agenda Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Jan 21 at 10 am

South Park Blocks Downtown

Women's March on Portland Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Jan 21, noon

Various Locations Elsewhere

Never Going Back Resistance & Solidarity

Sun Jan 22, noon

Pioneer Courthouse Square Downtown

Citizen Activism 101 Resistance & Solidarity

Mon Jan 23 at 6:15 pm

St. Johns Library North Free

March for Justice Resistance & Solidarity

Sat Jan 28 at 10 am

Chapman Square Downtown

RESIST! Distribution Party Books

Thurs Feb 2 at 6 pm

Floating World Comics Downtown

  • 1-13 of 13

Are we missing something? Submit a listing