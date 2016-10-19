Ode to Reacher Jack Reacher Goes Back in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK “According to this ID, pal, you—holy crap, you’re Tom Cruise!”

JACK REACHER says things like “I will break your legs. I will break your arms. I will break your neck.” If Reacher says these things to you, Reacher will break your legs. And your arms. And your neck.

Reacher is a drifter who uses military training to murder people.

Reacher only murders bad guys, though, and is so likeable that no one is mad about his coast-to-coast trail of broken-necked corpses.

Reacher has had friends, family, lovers. Reacher knows they are unnecessary. Reacher’s solitary life is elegant. But who can he call for help?

Reacher would have known that was a trick question. Reacher doesn’t need help—not even to break out of prison.

Reacher breaks out of prison in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (hereafter referred to as Jack Reacher: Never! Go! Back!). Not only does Reacher make the guards look like goofs, he breaks someone else out of prison too! No prison can hold Reacher.

Reacher could be president, but he knows he can do more good by drifting and murdering.

Reacher beats up (murders?) two men on a busy airplane in Jack Reacher: Never! Go! Back! Here’s how good Reacher is: Nobody on the airplane even notices.

Reacher has two pals in Jack Reacher: Never! Go! Back! They are Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), who might be a romantic pal, and Samantha Dayton (Danika Yarosh), who might be an illegitimate daughter pal. They can both hold their own. Reacher has no interest in pals who cannot hold their own.

Reacher knows, deep in his tough-guy heart, that one should never go back—that, almost always, one will regret doing so. In Jack Reacher: Never! Go! Back!, Reacher goes back. The only people who regret it are the bad guys.