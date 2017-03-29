From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of March 29–April 4

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Let’s Talk: Workgroups + Discussions

Get guidance on how to transition from talk to action at this ongoing series led by community activist Margaret Jacobsen. Workgroups at this POC-prioritized space will tackle matters of racial equality, local politics, self care, LGBTQI, police reform, youth, and more. Donations support the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party. New attendees should fill out a membership survey prior to arrival.

PICA, 415 SW 10th, #300, 7-10 pm, $1 or more donation

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Propaganda Party

Politically engaged artist collective Justseeds has partnered with Flight 64 and First 100 Days PDX to host the first of many free, community art distribution events, poignantly titled Propaganda Party! Pick up works of resistance donated by local artists in the form of linocuts, zines, posters, screen-printed images, and more (and bring your own creations to share). Themes for this event are centered on immigration and refugee rights.

Flight 64 Studio, 2934 NE Alberta, 6-9 pm, free

Demonstration: #Representation Matters #WhiteWashedOUT

Whitewashing in Hollywood is an American pastime amid the slew of this country’s numerous backward traditions. Erasure is harmful for the communities who don’t see themselves represented in media, as well those who aren’t given the opportunity to understand people beyond reductive cinematic tropes. Protest Scarlett Johansson’s casting as Major Motoko Kusanagi in the film adaptation of beloved manga series Ghost in the Shell on the movie’s opening night.

Regal Cinemas Lloyd Center 10, 1510 NE Multnomah, 8 pm, free

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Self Care for Activists Workshop

A two-hour workshop led by wellness coach Jill Morris will show you the ropes of how to restore yourself through meditation and find your strengths as an activist. The workshop, held at the new co-working outfit for women-identified artists, Broad Space, will also provide lasting tips for preventing burnout. Consider this the first step in sticking with the essential trend of making time for yourself. Limited scholarships available.

Broad Space, 425 SE 3rd, Unit 305, 2-4 pm, $30

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Feed yourself while simultaneously raising funds to feed hungry folks who depend on the emergency food box program at Neighborhood House. Beautifully crafted ceramic bowls will be available for purchase from $5 to over $50, and can be loaded up with piping hot soups from vendors including Noy Viet Lao, New Season’s Market, Hey Stella’s Cocina, and more.

Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy, 4:30-7 pm, free

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Free Self-Defense Class for LGBTQ Community

WomenStrength has hosted free self-defense workshops for the community since 1979 and are opening their doors for a queer-specific three-part series beginning on April 3. Register by calling 823-0260. PLEASE NOTE: Classes are hosted by the Portland Police Bureau.

April 3, 10, & 17 at PCC Southeast Campus, Community Hall Room 124, 2304 SE 82nd, 6-9:15 pm, free

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

YWCA Social Justice Training: Sexual Assault Dynamics

Debbie Elias from Call to Safety will lead a presentation on the ins and outs of sexual violence. Over three hours, the topics covered will include the root causes of sexual assault, impact on survivors, dismantling stigmatization, and the added issues faced by oppressed populations. Pricing is tiered and general admission is $30.

YWCA of Greater Portland, 4610 SE Belmont, 1:30-4:30 pm, $10-60

1984: A Benefit for Causa Oregon

Since we’re already living in the dystopian world George Orwell created in his novel 1984, Cinema 21 is partaking in a nationwide screening of the film on April 4 (AKA the day the protagonist starts rebelling against the government). A portion of all ticket proceeds will be given to Causa Oregon.

Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st, 7-9 pm, $12

~~VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT~~

Critical Resistance Portland (CRPDX)

Critical Resistance envisions a world where communities respond to conflict and violence with rehabilitation instead of imprisonment. As Portland’s chapter of the nationwide movement to end the prison industrial complex, the organization’s goal is to educate others about alternatives to prisons and the role incarceration places in upholding the cycle of poverty and criminalization of people of color.

Opportunities: Workshop, event, and campaign planning for volunteer members and monthly letter-writing events for people experiencing in-carceration. Next coalition meeting on April 15.

Typical commitment: Various frequencies, ranging from once per month to as much as five or 10 hours per week.

Contact crpdx@criticalresistance.org to get involved.