From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of July 26-August 1

Choness / Getty Images

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Rally to Save America’s Postal Service

Like the organizers at Communities and Postal Workers United, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the US Postal Service than by eating cake and protesting job cuts, long lines, and mail delays. The event promises chanting and a speech from Benjamin Franklin, deceased Founding Father and 1775’s first Postmaster General. Portland Main Post Office, 715 NW Hoyt, 5:30-6:30 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Workers’ Rights Board: Exploitation of Immigrant Carpenters

The Bureau of Labor and Industries has received a staggering 148 wage complaints in Multnomah County over the past six years, and Latino immigrant non-union subcontractors are the most likely to be exploited. This free hearing will provide testimony from local construction workers, wage theft experts, and labor leaders on the importance of organizing, equity, and more. Includes free dinner, Spanish interpretation, childcare, and music by Bajo Salario. St. Charles Church, 5310 NE 42nd, 6-8:30 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Film Screening: Southern Discomfort

Southern Discomfort dissects the South’s history of racism and denial through interviews with academics, activists, and politicians. A post-film discussion will be led by POC and white facilitators. Donations benefit Sisters of the Road and YWCA of Portland. Register online at ywcapdx.org. Sisters of the Road, 133 NW 6th, 5:30-7:30 pm, $6 suggested donation

Music of the Revolution with Fernando, Trujillo, and Tin Silver

El Programa Hispano has supported low-income Latinos in the Portland metro area since 1982 while providing social services to around 13,000 Latinos per year. This benefit concert is organized by Fernando Viciconte, frontman of the band Fernando and a former undocumented resident. Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan, 9 pm, $10-20 suggested donation

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Town Hall and Community Discussion on Homelessness

The Montavilla Neighborhood Association has partnered with local advocacy and resource groups to discuss ways we can build relationships and community with all neighbors, regardless of housing or socioeconomic status. While this event is open to all, priority is given to Montavilla residents and business owners. Coffee, tea, and pastries provided. Montavilla United Methodist Church, 232 SE 80th, 10 am-noon, FREE

Budding Roses Volunteer Orientation

This August, kids from ages 10 to 15 can partake in a free summer camp for social justice led by Budding Roses, a wing of local anarchist organization Black Rose. To make it happen, though, they need a wide range of volunteers! This orientation will explain the camp’s vision and provide an opportunity for meeting other volunteers as well as curriculum brainstorming. East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 NE 117th, 10 am-6 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Survivors’ Fund Launch Party

A new fund to support Oregonians escaping domestic and sexual violence has launched and will be the primary beneficiary of Cycle the WAVE Oregon, a non-competitive women’s cycling event also hosted by the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. The free admission for this party grants you one drink token, with additional tokens available for $5 each. Lagunitas Community Room, 237 NE Broadway, 2-5 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JULY 31

Practicing Allyship

Allyship needs to be earned, and this workshop will explore ways in which people can use their varying levels of privilege to support social justice for all. Topics of power, oppression, emotion, and more will be explored using discussion, activities, and lecture. YWCA of Greater Portland, 4610 SE Belmont, 1-4 pm, $10-60

Men’s Assembly: “Heroes” and Social Capital

The Men’s Assembly for Collective Accountability is a unique femme-of-color-led initiative hosting monthly panels against patriarchy. In this fourth installation, oppressive power dynamics stemming from seniority and/or social capital will be explored in the context of workplace and community. Registration is requested to attend. Simple, 1615 SE 3rd, 6-9 pm, $15-30 suggested donation

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

The Voices Project Fundraiser at Oregon Public House

Toss back frosty pints at the Oregon Public House in support of HOLLA Mentors and the Voices Project. Both organizations provide culturally responsive mentorship for students and leaders of color. Aside from good beer, highlights include a raffle with prizes donated from Heart Coffee and ¿Por Qué No?, plus a few rounds of bingo. Oregon Public House, 700 NE Dekum, 11:30 am-10 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Renew Oregon

This coalition comprises more than 600 businesses and organizations in pursuit of clean energy, local jobs, and healthy communities in the state of Oregon. By reducing the state’s dependency on fossil fuels and tackling the issues from a variety of policy approaches, Renew Oregon believes the transition will benefit the health of our communities and earth.

Opportunities: Canvassing, policy support, community education, and more.

Typical commitment: Very flexible with one-time help to long term internships. To get involved or for further info, visit reneworegon.org/volunteer.