Tig Notaro

Fresh off her funny, moving, and all-around terrific autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, the unstoppable Tig Notaro returns to Portland to perform a pair of stand-up shows at Revolution Hall.

Dec 16, 8pm, 10pm, Revolution Hall, $35

Amy Schumer

One the most influential comedians in the last 10 years brings her worldwide tour to Portland.

Dec 1, Moda Center, 7 pm

Bridget Everett

If you’ve been a comedy aficionado in the past few years, you probably know Bridget Everett: She’s a scene-stealer in the Trainwreck movie, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, HBO’s Girls, and Netflix’s Lady Dynamite. But she’s in a league of her own as a live performer, and she’s bringing her hilarious comedy/cabaret hybrid show to Portland, with her band, The Tender Moments. To prep for tonight, watch her Comedy Central special Gynecological Wonder, and listen to her Pound It! album, including the incredibly catchy (and incredibly NSFW) song “What I Gotta Do.” DOUG BROWN

Dec 2, Aladdin Theater, 7:30 pm, $25-30

Dan Savage's Holiday Special!

Who’s jollier than jolly old St. Nick? Why jolly old Dan Savage, of course! And he’ll prove it with this super festive live show, Dan Savage’s Holiday Special! He’ll be taping one of his very popular Savage Lovecast episodes, which will feature comedians, various sex experts, and most importantly, YOUR AUDIENCE QUESTIONS. If you’ve got a sex or relationship problem, do you really want to drag it into the new year? NO. Get that shit answered live on stage, and laff your pants off while doing it. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Dec 2, 8 pm, Revolution Hall, $45

The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever

Bad Reputation Productions, the hilarious misfits responsible for Road House: The Play!, The Lost Boys - Live!, and Rudolph On Stage!, bring you a new sketch comedy production that's sure to bring a forth an avalanche of holiday cheer.

Dec 2-17, Fri-Sat 8 pm, Siren Theater, $12-16

Joe Mande, Anthony Lopez

From LaCroix selfies to an excellent anti-Trump Twitter feed (seriously, read it, it is a balm), comedian and Parks and Recreation/Kroll Show writer Joe Mande is essential now that we live in (FUCK!) the dark timeline. Let Mande’s furrowed brow contain your despair, as his humor brings you nature’s medicine: face-wrinkling laughter. MEGAN BURBANK

Dec 5, 9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $14-17

League Night

A stand-up showcase featuring some the city's best stand-ups giving their newest material a run, including sets from Becky Braunstein, David Mascorro, Mohanad Elsheiky, Kate Murphy, Thomas Lundy, and James Barela.

Dec 5, 8 pm, Sam's Billiards

Reluctant: Tales of Apprehension in Words and Music

Courtenay Hameister hosts a night of song and storytelling based on her Reluctant Adventurer column, with storytelling by authors Chelsea Cain, Daniel Wilson, Lidia Yuknavitch, John Henry, and Christine McKinley.

Dec 7, 7 pm, Siren Theater, $20-22

Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman is a New York City-based comedian who honed his act on high school students as a gym teacher before bringing them to the stage. He's performed stand-up on every single late night talk show, and finished third on season 2 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Dec 8-10, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-33

Sean Jordan

Los Angeles-based comedian Sean Jordan returns to his former hometown for a stacked holiday show at the Secret Society. Nariko Ott, Zak Toscani, Caitlin Weierhauser, Barbara Holm, David Mascorro, and Milan Patel provide support.

Dec 9, 9 pm, The Secret Society, $12-15

Sincerity is Gross

Another installment of James Barela's Northwest stand-up showcase, featuring sets from Zak Toscani, Jake Silberman, Laura Anne Whitley, and Pedro Andrade.

Dec 11, 7 pm, The Slide Inn, free

J Names

A collection of all the improv talent in Portland that begins with the letter J. Amazingly, there's a ton of it. With special guest Erin Jean O'Regan.

Dec 15, 7:30 pm, Siren Theater, $10-20

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser had a huge year thanks to the one-two punch of her breakthrough sex comedy talk show, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and her debut Comedy Central hour, Perfect. Don't miss the oppertunity to catch the rising star in Portland when she takes to the Helium stage for three-nights of stand-up.

Dec 15-17, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22-25

The Last Podcast on the Left

A special live taping of the weekly podcast that explores the horrors of the world both imagined and real. Hosted by Ben Kissel, Henry Zebrowski, and Marcus Parks.

Dec 17, 5 pm, 9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $20

The I, Anonymous Show

If you missed the first few live episodes of the Mercury and Secret Society's I, Anonymous Show then commence to kicking yourself because they were a goddamned hoot. Hilarious host Bri Pruett and a squad of comedians and musicians pick apart some of the best, most morally bankrupt I, Anonymous columns for the audience's endless enjoyment. Don't miss this month's installment, dummy! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Dec 19, 7 pm, The Secret Society, $10-15

Shane Torres

It's a Christmas comedy miracle! New York-based comedian and former Portland's Funniest Person winner Shane Torres is returning to his old stomping grounds to serve up a full weekend of his self-deprecating and forthright stand-up.

Dec 21-23, Wed-Thurs 8 pm, Fri 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10-25

Matt Braunger

Los Angeles-based comedian and Bridgetown Comedy Festival co-founder Matt Braunger returns to his hometown to spend the holidays with his family and treat us to a set of his goofy and lovable stand-up.

Dec 23, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $20, all ages

The David Liebe Hart Holiday Extravaganza

A special one-off holiday show with the 61-year-old musician and puppeteer best known for his a beloved appearances on Adult Swim's Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! David will be performing traditional Christmas classics, as well as debuting some new spiritual material. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their most festive holiday garb.

Dec 27, 6:30 pm, Velo Cult, $10-20, all ages

