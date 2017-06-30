Things to Do Food: July 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for the Month of July

Wonder Woman Wine Flight

A benefit for Betties360, providing Portland girls with access to outdoor activities and life skills training. Pairing eight characters from the box-office blockbuster Wonder Woman with eight wines. Attendees who arrive in costume get $5 off the price.

Jul 13-16, noon, Pairings, $20-25

Red Whites & Brews

Breakside’s new Slabtown brewpub hosts a Fourth of July weekend kick-off party with help from some of their buddies in the beverage industry. Enjoy live music from the Kinky Brothers, wine from Archery Summit, A-Z Winery, Cooper Mountain Vineyards, Clay Pigeon, Patton Valley, Chehalem, Elk Cove, and Ponzi Winery, and brew from the likes of pFriem, Culmination, Commons, Deschutes, Double Mountain, Great Notion, Upright, Migration, Occidental, Gigantic, Ninkasi, Widmer, and Portland Cider Company, all while supporting the Children’s Cancer Association & New Avenues for Youth. $15 admission nets you a commemorative glass and 5 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets can be purchased in batches of 5 for $10.

Jul 1, 2 pm, Breakside Brewery, $15

2017 Crawfish Boil

My Vice catering throws a good ol' fashioned crawfish boil, which isn't just taking little tiny lobsters and throwing them in a pot—although that does happen. A crawfish boil is more like an all-day party where all manner of delicious food is served up courtesy Chef Anh Luu of Tapalaya, and all kinds of great bands hit the stage, like Summer Cannibals, Tango Alpha Tango, Wooden Indian Burial Ground, and more.

Jul 4, noon, Mad Sons Pub, $25

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival is an industry and trade focused event series celebrating the culinary culture of Spain in Portland, Oregon from the 13th to the 16th of July 2017. Chefs from Spain will join forces with chefs from Portland in a series of collaboration dinners. Events throughout the festival will showcase Spanish products, purveyors, and specialty equipment to encourage collaboration and mutual enrichment between the two gastronomic cultures.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a list of venues and events, $10-295

The Hoedown

Zenger Farm's third annual summer celebration is all about shining a light on making access to good food available for everyone—which is precisely what's happening at the hoedown, with hand-cranked Salt & Straw ice cream, a homemade picnic supper, a beer and cider garden, live music from Red Yarn and Wonderly, and much more available on the farm. Tickets include dinner and a drink ticket.

Jul 22, 4 pm, Zenger Farm, $15-25

Sokol Blosser Summer House Party

Sokol Blosser's third annual soiree features gourmet-style food by Chef Henry, with vegetarian options as well, all to help fuel an evening full of carnival style games and entertainments.

Jul 22, 6 pm, Sokol Blosser Winery, $30-40

30th Annual Oregon Brewers Festival

The Northwest tradition returns to the Waterfront to serve over 80,000 customers some of the finest beer the world will ever drink. Visit oregonbrewfest.com for a list of brewers.

Jul 26-30, 11 am, Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Counter Culture

Anne Amie's eighth annual party celebrating the best in international street food and wines by bringing them all to the hills overlooking the Willamette Valley, with participants including Laurelhurst Market, Olympia Provisions, Country Cat, Bollywood Theater, Ember & Vine, Pok Pok, and more.

Jul 27, 6 pm, Anne Amie Vineyards, $85

