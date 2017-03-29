Portland’s Pretty Portland’s POC Bring the POV

As important as it is to celebrate our local businesses, it’s just as vital to recognize and celebrate the people of color who bring diversity and creativity to Portland’s SHOP LOCAL scene. So without further ado, allow me to introduce just a few of the bright shining lights in the art, fashion, and design realm of Portland. Pay attention to these people because they’re worth listening to. In short, these POC have a pretty amazing POV.

Allegra Villella

Leonard and Andrea Allen from Ecovibe

904 NW 23rd

“In the art and design of our stores and products, we’re inspired by the beauty of nature and strive to maintain a modern and on-trend viewpoint in our apparel styles, while also focusing on soft fabrics that feel good to wear. In our business we’re inspired by the energy and feedback of our wonderful customers, and our amazing team that works with us every day to bring our vision to life.”

Chris Bevans from Dyne

1935 SE Powell

“Art and design is about the freedom to express your creativity. There’s no right or wrong to that. I’m fortunate enough to have my own brand, to have a vessel for myself and other artists to express their creativity. DYNE has to reflect my beliefs and I want to build a company that has a healthy working culture—not only for humans, but for the environment as well.”

Pamela Baker-Miller from Frances May

1003 SW Washington

“Since Frances May is a small independent business, I’m able to do what I want—albeit on a budget and on the fly. My business is an extension of my art/design viewpoint. I’ve been intentional in choosing my FM family and establishing a creative work environment that celebrates the individuality and specific talents of everyone on staff. For the last two years, our window space has evolved into a sort-of gallery setting, showcasing artists and displays that speak to us—not just from a retail point of view, but from a creative and, especially now, a social point of view as well.”

Katsu Tanaka from Compound Gallery and the Newly Opened Kiriko Made

107 NW 5th / 325 NW Couch

“When I was growing up in Japan, I had the wonderful opportunity to be surrounded by an abundance of design and art. My grandfather was a designer of kimono art and one of my mother’s main interests was the fashion industry. My business grew when I saw the opportunity to introduce historic Japanese fabrics with a mix of vintage American wear to a growing fashion market in Portland.”

Cedric Hudson of Contemporary Athletics

“Growing up the son of a Marine, my design is an odd mixture of military utility and the consideration of mixed materials you might find in a great food dish. I tend to watch a lot of food shows, because I find a direct correlation between what chefs do and what we do as designers. How do you make something that’s been done for years different? That’s a fun exercise: mixing textures, innovating functionality, and taking into account the end user and how they interact with your creation.”

Ian Williams from Deadstock Coffee & Gallery

408 NW Couch

“I’m actually inspired by the people. I created Deadstock as a place for people to be together. I got into sneakers for the community part. Every weekend us sneaker nerds would come together over a love of something premium. Over the last 10 years it’s been more about the resale market, online releases, and becoming a social media superstar. I didn’t feel like I had a place to see my people anymore. So instead of complaining I created that place.”