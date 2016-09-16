Check Out Ian Karmel's New Podcast "All Fantasy Everything"

For those of you who love comedy and podcasts (and ridiculous pop culture), check out beloved comedian (and Mercury columnist) Ian Karmel's brand new podcast, "All Fantasy Everything." As Ian describes it, the show revolves around "fantasy drafts about things that aren't sports: sandwiches, hip-hop albums, politicians, anything you can think of." The panelists put together their "team" (or the best examples of whatever they're talking about), and then let the listeners pick the winners. In the inaugural episode, Ian and the panelists fantasy draft the movie Airheads (examining the careers of stars Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, and Brendan Frasier). On the panel is comedian Sean O'Connor, TV writer Sergio Serna, and pop culture critic Devin Feraci—who are all verrrrry funny and smart. And oh boy, are these guys having a good time! So if you really love diving down deep into the film careers of Adam Sandler and Brendan Frasier, you're gonna have a lot of fun with this.

Check it out below, or download and subscribe on iTunes here!

