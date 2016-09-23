Kristen Schaal is Stumping for Hillary Clinton in Portland

Must be phase two of OPERATION WIN OVER THE YOUTHS. David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

She'll be at the Mission Theater in Northwest tomorrow from 3-4 pm in an event Clinton campaign staffers are touting as one geared towards "young professionals and families," which must be phase two of OPERATION WIN OVER THE YOUTHS, which we saw pairing Clinton with Zach Galifianakis Between Two Ferns earlier this week.

FERN INTERLUDE: I still can't tell if it was funny. I liked the pantsuit joke? Help me out here. I'm a millennial, but, like, an OLD millennial. Like I'm 29 and Snapchat confuses me and I remember HRC as first lady and I already understand why she's a strong candidate and also Jill Stein gives me painful flashbacks to growing up around sanctimonious Seattle parents who would tell my parents not to vaccinate me and stuff like seriously I get the heebie jeebies—

The Clinton event will be keynoted by Schaal, and our own state house majority leader Jennifer Williamson will also be hanging out.

More details here.

Meanwhile, in Trumpland: Kim Kardashian just broke my goddamn heart. Don't vote for him, Kim! I doubt there's a market for Kimojis in the dark timeline!