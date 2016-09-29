Read the 2016 Oregon Cannabis Guide! Your Annual Mini-Magazine About All Things Weed Has Arrived

BEHOLD: Your brand-new. It's the's second annual supplement about all things weed, and it includes a comprehensive directory of some of your favorite cannabis dispensaries and businesses around the city. BUT THERE'S MORE. We whipped up a smallish magazine's worth of stories for your entertainment and edification, too, because nothing says "let's get stoned!" like sitting quietly in the corner and reading to yourself.

The guide is in certain issues of this week's Portland Mercury and at other select locations around town (check your favorite dispensary!), but since it's 2016, you can also read the stories ON-LINE. Take a hit off this hot content:

• "My Roomate, the Weed Chemist": A Q&A with Green Leaf Lab About Canna Science

• "That Show About the Weed Guy": Web Series High Maintenance Makes the Successful Transition to HBO

• "It's Like a Humidor... for Your Weed": A Review of the Cannador Storage System

• "Weed Begins at 40": A Grownup Gets Back into the Pot Game

• "How to Be High in Public": With Handy Visual Aids!

• "Great Stoner Albums You Need to Hear": Hey, Music Sounds Good When You're High! Who Knew?

Check out all of these and more through this handy web portal to the Mercury's 2016 Oregon Cannabis Guide. A fun digital edition—complete with the business directory and realistic page-turning sound effects—is also ready for you to roll and smoke here.