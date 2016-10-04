I Am Going to Luke's Diner Tomorrow. How About You?

Stars Hollow is coming to you! Tony Peters via Wikimedia Commons

Let me hear your balalaikas ringing out! Tomorrow, Oblique Coffee Roasters on SE Stark will be dressed up as Luke's Diner from Gilmore Girls. "Branding" coffee shops throughout America as Luke's is a real thing that Netflix is doing nationwide to promote the Gilmore Girls reboot we're all getting for Thanksgiving this year.

From 7 am to noon, Oblique Luke's Diner will be giving out free coffee, which, okay, can we talk about something? I don't understand why Lorelai and Rory loved Luke's coffee so much. They were definitely coffee snobs of some persuasion, but that coffee came out of a can and looked like it was just regular not-very-good diner coffee. Also, it's New England. Not exactly Coffee Country. What's going on here? Maybe Luke has a Chemex setup he's too proud to show customers? Maybe he has some local supplier from the Berkshires?

That's a mystery you can pretend to solve tomorrow at what's basically a living commercial, a "viral marketing" situation if ever there was one.

And yeah, I am 100 percent going. Music Editor Ciara Dolan and I will be there tomorrow. We've both prepared by rewatching Gilmore Girls. We'll report back with the hard-hitting reporting you crave.

Here's a poll while you wait.